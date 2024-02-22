5 Philadelphia Eagles impending free agents who need to be brought back
It was a team coming off a Super Bowl appearance and a club that had won 16 of its 20 overall games in 2022. When the Philadelphia Eagles opened 10-1 this past season, the team looked more resilient than dominant but was still in charge of the NFC East.
Then things went awry. Nick Sirianni’s club dropped five of its last six regular-season games and a division title slipped from their grasp. Then the Birds were rudely ousted by the Buccaneers, 32-9, in the wild card playoffs.
There have already been some big changes. For the third straight year, the Eagles have both a new offensive and defensive coordinator. Meanwhile, one of the team’s most reliable performers has called it a career.
General manager Howie Roseman is one of the best in the business, and he has some decisions to make in terms of retaining players who could opt for free agency next month.
5. LB Zach Cunningham
Philadelphia’s defense fell flat on its facemask in 2023. One of the issues was the lack of consistency at linebacker. The team had its issues keeping people healthy at this position, and that proved very costly down the stretch.
In his first season with the Eagles, Zach Cunningham finished third on the team with 85 tackles. More than half of those were solo efforts (54). However, he missed four of the club’s final six regular-season outings. Cunningham finished with nine stops in the playoff loss to the Bucs. The seven-year pro finished tied for 37th when it came to Pro Football Focus linebacker rankings. That is just ahead of…