5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers impending free agents who need to be brought back
They’ve done it with two different head coaches and now two different starting quarterbacks. It may surprise some that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the third-longest current postseason streak in the league.
The Kansas City Chiefs have been to the playoffs nine consecutive years, and the Bills have reached the postseason five consecutive years. Make it four postseason appearances in a row for a franchise that was under the guidance of Bruce Arians and now Todd Bowles, and led on the field by quarterback Tom Brady and currently Baker Mayfield.
Tampa Bay won a third straight NFC South title this season, this time with a 9-8 record. The Bucs easily disposed of the slumping Eagles in the Wild Card Round before falling at Ford Field to the surging Detroit Lions a week later.
The team has a lot of big names that could test free agency. Here are five players that they could use in 2024, and perhaps beyond.
5. G Aaron Stinnie
He wound up taking over at left guard when Matt Feiler went down and not only started the team’s final 11 games but both playoff contests as well. Aaron Stinnie joined the Buccaneers during the middle of the 2019 season after being cut loose by the Tennessee Titans.
He hadn’t seen a lot of action for the club prior to 2023 and did not play in ’22. Of course, he started three postseason games at right guard for Arians’ team in 2020, including Super Bowl LV.
Pro Football Focus ranked the Tampa Bay’s offensive line 13th this season. Stinnie’s versatility inside the offensive front makes his return worthwhile.