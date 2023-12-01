5 Tobias Merriweather transfer destinations that could unlock Top 100 recruit's potential
Tobias Merriweather is one of the best wide receivers in the transfer portal. Where could he go?
By John Buhler
4. USC Trojans could make a splash at WR to help with Big Ten transition
This is a critical season for Lincoln Riley at USC. It may only be Year 3 for him on the job in Los Angeles, but we have to wonder if he caught lightning in a bottle two seasons ago because this past year was anything but that. It was a lot of bad defense and not living up to the hype. USC failed miserably in its final opportunity to win the Pac-12, as the Trojans are going to the Big Ten next year.
The biggest thing Riley needs to do this offseason is get his defensive coordinator hire right. Whoever he picks to replace Alex Grinch will decide his fate at the helm of USC. That may be priority No. 1, but it would not be the least bit surprising for Riley to target a West Coast wide receiver in the transfer portal. Riley has netted a star wide receiver in the portal each of the last two offseasons.
Truth be told, until we get a better grip on what Malachi Nelson will be as a college quarterback, it is hard to forecast a player of Merriweather's caliber hitting the portal to go to USC, unless he is getting the bag, of course. Merriweather may be a top target for the Trojans because of him having already played in a midwestern climate, one that USC needs to figure out how to win in, and win in quickly.
In most years, Merriweather going from Notre Dame to USC would make sense, but maybe not 2024.