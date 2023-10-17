5 transfers Barcelona must make to remain LaLiga champions
Who should Barcelona sign this winter in order to repeat as LaLiga champions over Real Madrid?
1. Stuttgart LW Chris Führich
Sticking with the Bundesliga, Chris Fürhich is an even more underrated player in the German top flight who is having an outstanding 2023-24 season for the biggest surprise side in European football, VfB Stuttgart. Die Schwaben have gone from relegation playoff survival to Champions League contention, and while a lot of that is thanks to breakout sensation Serhou Guirassy's 13 goals, Fürhich has been nearly as impressive.
When it comes to being a transfer target, Fürhich may be more appealing, because he has more of a track record for Stuttgart. He was always a very good footballer, but now he is getting a chance to flourish with Stuttgart seemingly improved. Fürhich plays on the left wing and is a silky athlete. He may not stand out as an obvious top-quality player for Barcelona, but he could be a real gem of a find at the right price.
Barcelona need another option on the wing. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha seem to have the right side covered. João Félix starts on the left, but Barcelona need another option with a different profile, especially if something were to happen to Félix.
Signing a top left winger is expensive, and Barça may need to take a gamble on someone with high upside but a reasonable price tag. Enter Führich. Still only 25 years old, the German forward has two goals and five assists this season with 2.3 key passes and 2.0 dribbles completed per game.