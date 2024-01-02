6 Alabama Crimson Tide stars who won’t be back in 2024 and who will replace them
1. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB
Essentially since he stepped onto the field for the Crimson Tide as a 5-star recruit, Kool-Aid McKinstry looked the part of a star. He first broke onto the scene as a full-time return man on special teams while seeing some snaps at defensive back, but he soon couldn't be kept off of the field as a legitimate shutdown cornerback who consistently made plays iin the Alabama secondary.
Though McKinstry only had two interceptions in his college football career with this program over three seasons, his impact went far beyond that. In fact, it's much better exemplified by the fact that he had 22 pass defenses over his final two seasons with Alabama.
Given his prowess as a cover corner, McKinstry projects to many as the top cornerback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. At the very least, he's going to be a first-round pick and a player who is immensely coveted at the pro level. For Alabama, though, they not only have to replace Kool-Aid and his fellow starting outside corner, Terrion Arnold, in the secondary, but also need to have a long-term plan in the return game on special teams as well.
Alabama replacement for Kool-Aid McKinstry: Domani Jackson
Given the way Nick Saban recruits and develops defensive backs, it shouldn't be a surprise that Alabama has a number of options to replace McKinstry at cornerback. However, the Crimson Tide recently landed a commitment from former 5-star recruit and former USC Trojan Domani Jackson in the transfer portal. Pursuing and signing him indicates he could be a Day 1 starter for Bama. As for the return game, that has already been set in motion as Caleb Downs took over for McKinstry as the primary return man as the 2023 campaign progressed.