6 Kansas City Chiefs backup plans at wide receiver with Mike Evans not available
1. Adonai Mitchell is the perfect receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs
Back to the draft and we have another Texas Longhorns wide receiver that should be in the Chiefs crosshairs, incidentally a player who also started his college football career with the Georgia Bulldogs, where McConkey played. That receiver, of course, is Adonai Mitchell.
Injuries plagued Mitchell throughout his time in Athens, limiting him to just a handful of games played in the 2022 season before he transferred to Texas. Once he got to Austin with Quinn Ewers, though, he finally showcased all of the tools that he brings to the table, catching 55 passes for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns.
While having Worthy on the opposite side in the offense certainly helped open up the field for the Longhorns offense, Mitchell proved that he's more than capable of making plays on his own. He showcased 4.3-second speed at the NFL Combine while measuring quite well overall as an explosive athlete. Oh yeah, he also did that at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds.
When you consider what an ideal No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL looks like, it's Mitchell. Yes, he needs to be a bit more sure-handed as drops were occasionally an issue for him this past season, but when you look at the size combined with his athletic traits, he's absolutely a unicorn that could unlock the Chiefs offense.
Putting this type of player in Andy Reid's offense with Patrick Mahomes would be a cheat code that would make virtually every aspect of the unit more dangerous... a potential death knell for the rest of the NFL and an addition that could cement the dynasty in Kansas City.