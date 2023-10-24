7 college football bold predictions for the final month of the 2023 season
There is only about a month left in the 2023 college football season and we have some bold predictions for the action still on the table.
2. LSU beats Alabama, wins the SEC West
I'll be the first to admit that I've underestimated the Alabama Crimson Tide far too often this season. There was a quick movement to write off quarterback Jalen Milroe after some early issues and, while he's still far from perfect at the helm of the offense, he has shown tremendous improvement and has been one of the most explosive passers in the country.
As such, it looks to many like Nick Saban's team now has a clear path to the SEC Championship Game as they have only one ranked opponent left on the schedule over their final four games and with Bama's one loss on the year coming out of conference play against Texas.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, however, could make other plans.
LSU has only one loss on the season in SEC play, with the other coming in their season-opener against Florida State. The Tigers are a flawed team in the same ilk of Alabama, though in different ways. While the Tide have a shaky O-line and an inefficient offense that relies heavily upon explosive plays but can fall back on its defense, LSU has a porous defense but one of the most dangerous and efficient offenses in college football.
For all of the tests that we've seen Milroe pass so far this season in the face of numerous haters, the one thing we haven't seen him have to do is keep pace in a bonafide shootout. The one exception might be the Texas game and, against a better defense than LSU's to be sure, Milroe and the Alabama offense fell short.
Jayden Daniels and the Tigers offense is capable of putting a big number on the scoreboard against literally anyone, scoring at least 41 points in all but two games this season, one of which was the season-opening loss to FSU. They'll be able to do the same against Alabama and the Tide won't be able to keep pace. That will give LSU the divisional head-to-head tiebreaker and, with Ole Miss likely losing to Georgia, will also earn the Tigers a trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game.