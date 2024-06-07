Aaron Boone updates Juan Soto's injury status after concerning early exit
The New York Yankees are on an eight-game winning streak but you might not have realized it given the heavy sense of worry hanging over Thursday night's victory over the Minnesota Twins.
Star outfielder Juan Soto didn't come back out after an hour-long rain delay between the fifth and sixth innings while dealing with "left forearm soreness."
Following the game, manager Aaron Boone gave an update on Soto's status.
Aaron Boone says Juan Soto removed as a precaution, will get imaging on Friday
It turns out Soto has been dealing with this soreness for the last week. He's been able to play throughout and it hasn't impacted his ability to do baseball things like throwing and batting.
However, during the rain delay, the soreness rose to the level that Soto got checked out by team doctors. They decided it would be best not to send him back out.
It's too early to say if Soto needs time off but he will undergo imaging on Friday, "just to see what we have," Boone said.
When asked about his level of concern for Soto, Boone didn't have an answer. A body language expert might have things to say about his uncertainty on that one, but that might be reading too far into what amounted to a coach-speak answer.
"I don't know. That's getting way ahead of ourselves," Boone said. "Obviously, you take a player the caliber of Juan out of the game, there's always concern about that. But also hoping that we're just being cautious here on a long night with a delay."
For Yankees fans, the fact that he didn't immediately say he had no concern is the worry.
One thing that did get cleared up was the Jasson Dominguez of it all. Boone said he didn't realize the outfielder had been pulled early from the Triple-A game on Thursday night. It was confirmed that Dominguez's exit was related to his scheduled rehab process and not connected to Soto's injury.