Aaron Judge remembered how to hit dingers and baseball should be terrified
By James Nolan
The New York Yankees have won six out of seven games to start the 2024 season. A big part of that is because of the new star in town, Juan Soto. However, many seem to have forgotten they have another superstar in the lineup.
Aaron Judge took his first ball of the season deep in Wednesday's matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. When he’s healthy, the five-time All-Star is one of the very best hitters in baseball. Last season, the former American League MVP missed a large chunk of games due to a foot injury. In 106 games, Judge hit 37 HRs along with a 1.019 OPS. Many considered that a down season for the 31-year-old slugger…
Just two seasons ago Judge hit a record-breaking 62 HRs. He also led the league in RBIs with 131 and a .425 OBP.
The Yankees have two of the best hitters in the game
Soto is already exciting the fan base in his first few games in the pinstripes. Through seven games, the new Yankee is hitting .345 with a .924 OPS. Judge and Soto in the same lineup is bad for opposing pitchers.
The 25-year-old is hitting in front of Judge. His ability to get on base combined with power, will give him numerous opportunities to score with the former MVP right behind.
New York has one of the best lineups in baseball now, and if they play the way they have consistently, they will make the postseason with ease. Anthony Volpe started the season off on a five-game hitting streak, and he’s got All-Star potential. If he has a breakout season that many expect, the Yankees will have three stars in the middle of their lineup.
With or without the young shortstop, New York still has an elite lineup with Soto and Judge. Assuming health isn’t a problem in 2024 for those two, they could be one of the best offensive duos in MLB history.
The Yankees once were regarded as an evil empire, and that name could be on its way back. Soto seems to be enjoying his new team in New York, and Judge was just named the captain. The duo is in the prime years of their career, so bringing a 28th World Series title to the Bronx certainly is on the table.