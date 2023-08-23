Aaron Rodgers compares Jets RB to former Packers fan favorite
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers sees a lot of a former Green Bay Packers running back in New York Jets teammate Breece Hall's running style.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Jets are hoping this is the season they can win their second-ever Super Bowl title. After all, they traded for quarterback and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Their years-long quarterback problem has plagued them, preventing them from making the playoffs last year.
Rodgers knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl during his time with the Green Bay Packers, and the team hopes that he can elevate the players around him, especially the young stars on offense.
Rodgers spoke with reporters on Tuesday and was asked for his thoughts on second-year running back Breece Hall. Rodgers said that Hall's running style reminds him of one of his former teammates in Green Bay, and that's former running back Ahman Green.
Aaron Rodgers compares Jets RB Breece Hall to former Packers RB Ahman Green
Being compared to a four-time Pro Bowl, a two-time All-Pro, and the Packers' all-time leading rusher? Not bad for Hall.
Green spent three seasons as Rodgers' teammate with the Packers in 2005, 2006, and 2009. The 2009 campaign was Green's last in the NFL, where he broke Jim Taylor's all-time rushing yards record for the Packers of 8,207, which stood since 1966.
In 10 seasons with the Packers, he recorded 8,322 rushing yards and 54 rushing touchdowns on 1,851 carries.
Hall was selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. Had he remained healthy, he may have had a legitimate shot of winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, given how he played early on in the season. However, he suffered a torn ACL in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos.
Through seven games, Hall ran for 463 yards and four touchdowns on 80 carries (5.8 yards per carry).
Hall isn't expected to play in the team's preseason finale against the Giants. That means he will play in the regular season, but it remains to be seen if he will be on the field in their home opener against the Buffalo Bills. Not to mention, Hall's workload will be something to monitor throughout the year, as they brought in former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook for this season.