Aaron Rodgers took unrealistic injury timeline more seriously than you did
Aaron Rodgers was spotted throwing a football ahead of the New York Jets' Week 6 game.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Jets' dream season came to a halt four plays into their first offensive drive of the season as quarterback Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achilles tendon. With that injury and how significant recovery usually is, the expectation was that Rodgers would miss the entirety of the season. However, Rodgers received innovative surgery to repair the Achilles, and he said he was pushing to play this season.
Fans and media members might have written that off as Rodgers being overconfident in rehabilitating for a significant injury. But before the Jets' Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Rodgers was spotted without crutches and throwing a football around while planting his front foot.
Aaron Rodgers spotted without crutches, throwing football weeks after Achilles surgery
This is quite significant. In fact, prior to his throwing on the field, Rodgers was spotted walking into the locker room without assistance.
Rodgers received surgery from Dr. Neal ElAttrrache, who performed Achilles surgery on Kobe Bryant back in 2013. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, ElAttrache placed an internal brace, known as a "speed bridge," on his torn left Achilles tendon, which is believed to protect the repair and "opens up the possibility of an earlier return."
Following the procedure, Rodgers was rehabbing alongside Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, who also suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon this season.
Rodgers' return will all be dependent on his recovery. The team is currently 2-3 on the season and sat in third place in the AFC East entering Sunday. Zach Wilson has filled in for Rodgers, leading the Jets to one win in four stars, but has shown promise in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs and Week 5 against the Denver Broncos.
Thus far, it looks like Rodgers' recovery is going well as he tries to defy the odds and make a return for the Jets at some point this season.