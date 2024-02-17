Adam Silver floats Super Bowl host city as expansion candidate
This year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada, opened the eyes of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as the league has its sights set on expansion.
By Lior Lampert
As talent across the league continues to improve and multiply while the sport becomes more globally renowned, the NBA has made its desire to expand abundantly clear in recent years. Commissioner Adam Silver has his sights set on a potential host city for a new franchise.
After witnessing the success the NFL enjoyed hosting Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium (home of the Las Vegas Raiders) in Las Vegas, Nevada, Silver took note, citing Sin City as a location under consideration for if/when the NBA expansion takes place.
Adam Silver views Las Vegas as an NBA expansion city
When asked about Las Vegas earlier this week, Silver said that the city is “definitely on our list” of possible destinations for expansion teams.
However, Silver also noted the timeline for when this may happen remains unclear, mentioning the league’s next media deal as a tipping point for the ball to get rolling on the idea of growing the NBA beyond the 30 franchises that currently exist.
“We want to figure out what our media relationships are going to look like, but then we will turn to expansion,” Silver said during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show hosted by ESPN, a media partner of the NBA.
Following this season, the NBA will be in the final campaign of a nine-year, $24 billion media rights deal they agreed to in 2014.
While it makes sense for Silver to take a wait-and-see approach as the league figures out how their media landscape will round out, the NBA is no stranger to Las Vegas, hosting the inaugural 2023 In-Season Tournament semifinals and championship at T-Mobile Arena as well the Summer League at the Thomas & Mack center.
Moreover, the WNBA features a Las Vegas-based franchise, the Aces, who have enjoyed a successful run in their host city since moving in 2018, winning the last two championships under head coach Becky Hammon.
It may take some time, but an NBA franchise making its way to Las Vegas feels like a realistic outcome in the coming seasons as Silver and the league look to expand.