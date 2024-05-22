Adbert Alzolay injury update has Cubs fans expecting the worst
Adbert Alzolay earned his spot as the undisputed closer for the Chicago Cubs entering the 2024 campaign after posting a 2.67 ERA and converting 22 of his 25 save opportunities last season. Alzolay, a pitcher who started 21 games for Chicago in 2021, looked like he had found a home in the bullpen.
Unfortunately, the right-hander got off to a brutal start to this season. His struggles led to the team removing him from the closer role and replacing him with Hector Neris. Alzolay continued to have uneven performances in lower-leverage and eventually found his way onto the IL with a right forearm strain.
The hope was that Alzolay would get his rest and get his season turned around when he returned from the IL. Unfortunately, things haven't gotten so swimmingly for Alzolay since being placed on the IL. Cubs manager Craig Counsell said he's getting a second opinion on his right forearm.
Cubs fans are expecting the worst after latest Adbert Alzolay update
A second opinion could wind up revealing nothing more than what we already know, but the fact that things haven't gotten better for Alzolay is concerning. A second opinion could always reveal detrimental news for an important piece of Chicago's bullpen.
Alzolay had a rough go of it before the injury, posting a 4.67 ERA in 18 appearances and 17.1 innings pitched. He allowed six home runs in those innings which is far too many, and blew five of his nine save opportunities.
All the Cubs can do now is hold their breath and hope that the second opinion reveals no new information. Alzolay needing some sort of major procedure could wind up costing him the rest of this season and potentially longer too.
For now, the Cubs will carry on with Hector Neris, Mark Leiter Jr. and a whole bunch of question marks late in games.