Alex Bregman’s future with Astros depends on potential turnaround
The Houston Astros are off to a dreadful start. Alex Bregman's future with the team could depend on whether or not they turn things around.
By Curt Bishop
It hasn't been a pleasant start for the Houston Astros, who own a record of 6-14, the second-worst mark in the American League.
This comes after the Astros reached the ALCS for the seventh straight year last fall. Injuries have taken their toll, and the pitching staff is falling apart.
Alex Bregman, one of the last remaining holdovers from their 2017 World Series roster, maybe on his way out of Houston at the end of the season. The veteran slugger is a free agent at the end of the year, and with Houston falling out of contention, the end may be near for Bregman as a member of the Astros.
David Schoenfield of ESPN listed each team's most likely trade candidate, with Houston's being shortstop Brice Matthews. However, if the Astros fall out of contention, Schoenfield notes that Bregman could become available.
Could Alex Bregman be traded at the deadline?
The window to win is shutting fast for the Astros, and we could be witnessing their downfall.
If they manage to turn things around and get back into contention, then it's very likely that Bregman will stay. But things aren't looking good for the Astros. Their ominous start is eerily reminiscent of the start the St. Louis Cardinals got off to last season, which resulted in a 71-91 finish.
Could Houston be on a similar path to last year's Cardinals? If so, Bregman could very well become available, especially with him being in the final year of his contract. The Astros gave Josh Hader a large contract and also extended Jose Altuve in the offseason, which could make it hard to keep Bregman around, even if they turn things around and start winning some games.
Where Bregman will end up if the Astros continue to struggle is still anybody's guess at the moment. But if that is the case, you can bet that plenty of teams will come calling for his services and offer the Astros a massive return in prospect capital.