All the games featuring Top 25 ranked teams in Week 2

There are 23 games featuring Top 25 ranked teams in Week 2 and two of them include two ranked teams facing off. We break down the details here.

By Austen Bundy

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Conner Robertson (62) lifts quarterback Arch Manning (16) to celebrate a rushing toughdown during the game against Colorado State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Conner Robertson (62) lifts quarterback Arch Manning (16) to celebrate a rushing toughdown during the game against Colorado State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
College football Week 1 delivered drama and some critical upsets. Week 2 promises to offer more of the same with two Top 25 teams facing off against one another.

Six games will feature on the big four networks (ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC), two can be found on ESPN, seven will be held on conference specific networks (Big Ten Network, SEC Network and ACC Network) and seven will be streaming exclusive (ESPN+, SEC Network+, ACC Extra and Peacock).

Week 2 games featuring Top 25 ranked teams

Here's every Week 2 game involving a ranked squad and how to watch them:

Matchup

Time/Channel

Tennessee Tech @ No. 1 Georgia

2:00pm ET - ESPN+/SEC Network+

Western Michigan @ No. 2 Ohio State

7:30pm ET - Big Ten Network

No. 3 Texas @ No. 10 Michigan

Noon ET - FOX

South Florida @ No. 4 Alabama

7:00pm ET - ESPN

Northern Illinois @ No. 5 Notre Dame

3:30pm ET - NBC/Peacock

Middle Tennessee @ No. 6 Mississippi

4:15pm ET - SEC Network

Boise State @ No. 7 Oregon

10:00pm ET - Peacock

Bowling Green @ No. 8 Penn State

Noon ET - Big Ten Network

Buffalo @ No. 9 Missouri

7:00pm ET - ESPN+/SEC Network+

Baylor @ No. 11 Utah

3:30pm ET - FOX

Florida A&M @ No. 12 Miami

6:00pm ET - ESPN+/ACC Extra

Utah State @ No. 13 USC

11:00pm ET - Big Ten Network

No. 14 Tennessee @ No. 24 NC State

7:30pm ET - ABC/ESPN+

Houston @ No. 15 Oklahoma

7:45pm ET - SEC Network

Arkansas @ No. 16 Oklahoma State

Noon ET - ABC/ESPN+

No. 17 Kansas State @ Tulane

Noon ET - ESPN

Nicholls State @ No. 18 LSU

7:30pm ET - ESPN+/SEC Network+

No. 19 Kansas @ Illinois

7:00pm ET - FS1

Northern Arizona @ No. 20 Arizona

10:00pm ET - ESPN+

Iowa State @ No. 21 Iowa

3:30pm ET - CBS/Paramount+

Jacksonville State @ No. 22 Louisville

3:30pm ET - ESPN+/ACC Extra

No. 23 Georgia Tech @ Syracuse

Noon ET - ACC Network

Appalachian State @ No. 25 Clemson

8:00pm ET ACC Network

Week 2 games between ranked opponents

No. 3 Texas @ No. 10 Michigan

This marquee matchup has been billed as a bout between heavyweights since the game was scheduled a decade ago. Saturday's top-10 faceoff will be just the second time the programs have met with the first coming in the 2005 Rose Bowl where Texas prevailed 38-35. If the Wolverines figure out a way to avenge the 20-season-old loss in Pasadena, there will be a rubber match scheduled for 2027 in Austin.

No. 14 Tennessee @ No. 24 NC State

The Volunteers and Wolfpack have met only three previous times with Tennessee winning the last two matchups. The most recent edition was in 2012 where Tennessee went down to Raleigh and walked out 35-21 victors. The same thing could happen again on Saturday with NC State needing a fourth quarter burst to pull away from FCS Western Carolina in Week 1. Fans will be hoping the Wolfpack play up to their competition with the game being billed in primetime on ABC.

