All the games featuring Top 25 ranked teams in Week 2
College football Week 1 delivered drama and some critical upsets. Week 2 promises to offer more of the same with two Top 25 teams facing off against one another.
Six games will feature on the big four networks (ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC), two can be found on ESPN, seven will be held on conference specific networks (Big Ten Network, SEC Network and ACC Network) and seven will be streaming exclusive (ESPN+, SEC Network+, ACC Extra and Peacock).
Week 2 games featuring Top 25 ranked teams
Here's every Week 2 game involving a ranked squad and how to watch them:
Matchup
Time/Channel
Tennessee Tech @ No. 1 Georgia
2:00pm ET - ESPN+/SEC Network+
Western Michigan @ No. 2 Ohio State
7:30pm ET - Big Ten Network
No. 3 Texas @ No. 10 Michigan
Noon ET - FOX
South Florida @ No. 4 Alabama
7:00pm ET - ESPN
Northern Illinois @ No. 5 Notre Dame
3:30pm ET - NBC/Peacock
Middle Tennessee @ No. 6 Mississippi
4:15pm ET - SEC Network
Boise State @ No. 7 Oregon
10:00pm ET - Peacock
Bowling Green @ No. 8 Penn State
Noon ET - Big Ten Network
Buffalo @ No. 9 Missouri
7:00pm ET - ESPN+/SEC Network+
Baylor @ No. 11 Utah
3:30pm ET - FOX
Florida A&M @ No. 12 Miami
6:00pm ET - ESPN+/ACC Extra
Utah State @ No. 13 USC
11:00pm ET - Big Ten Network
No. 14 Tennessee @ No. 24 NC State
7:30pm ET - ABC/ESPN+
Houston @ No. 15 Oklahoma
7:45pm ET - SEC Network
Arkansas @ No. 16 Oklahoma State
Noon ET - ABC/ESPN+
No. 17 Kansas State @ Tulane
Noon ET - ESPN
Nicholls State @ No. 18 LSU
7:30pm ET - ESPN+/SEC Network+
No. 19 Kansas @ Illinois
7:00pm ET - FS1
Northern Arizona @ No. 20 Arizona
10:00pm ET - ESPN+
Iowa State @ No. 21 Iowa
3:30pm ET - CBS/Paramount+
Jacksonville State @ No. 22 Louisville
3:30pm ET - ESPN+/ACC Extra
No. 23 Georgia Tech @ Syracuse
Noon ET - ACC Network
Appalachian State @ No. 25 Clemson
8:00pm ET ACC Network
Week 2 games between ranked opponents
No. 3 Texas @ No. 10 Michigan
This marquee matchup has been billed as a bout between heavyweights since the game was scheduled a decade ago. Saturday's top-10 faceoff will be just the second time the programs have met with the first coming in the 2005 Rose Bowl where Texas prevailed 38-35. If the Wolverines figure out a way to avenge the 20-season-old loss in Pasadena, there will be a rubber match scheduled for 2027 in Austin.
No. 14 Tennessee @ No. 24 NC State
The Volunteers and Wolfpack have met only three previous times with Tennessee winning the last two matchups. The most recent edition was in 2012 where Tennessee went down to Raleigh and walked out 35-21 victors. The same thing could happen again on Saturday with NC State needing a fourth quarter burst to pull away from FCS Western Carolina in Week 1. Fans will be hoping the Wolfpack play up to their competition with the game being billed in primetime on ABC.