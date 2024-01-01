Another botched call from Lions-Cowboys disaster has fans even angrier
The final play of Lions-Cowboys deservedly received a lot of scrutiny. However, it wasn't the only missed call on Saturday night.
By Mark Powell
Every NFL game features multiple missed calls. Judgement decisions are far from the problem when it comes to the NFL's officiating this season. The issue with the Lions two-point conversion gone wrong was that the failures of Brad Allen's crew literally impacted the end result with just seconds remaining.
Allen's crew will be punished for their mistake, likely by being removed from the postseason rotation entirely. The league itself is not expected to change its player reporting rule, instead chalking this one up as a breakdown in communication.
However, perhaps a more concerning indictment of Allen's crew is the fact that this wasn't the only game-changing call from Saturday's game. Lions star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson was clearly offsides on a critical third-down play.
Another botched call in Lions-Cowboys points to a big problem with NFL officiating
Dan Campbell and the Lions were furious after a loss cost them a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and thus a home playoff game somewhere down the line. They did their best not to air those grievances postgame, however, as they would have been fined in the process.
Campbell and Detroit will use Allen's miscue as motivation, which is another teaching moment and exactly how the Lions should be approaching this. For both fanbases, however, such a result is salty to say the least.
Lions fans have a crutch to fall back on which they didn't ask for. The Cowboys earned their victory, yet one play at the end of regulation has robbed them of the hype that would normally come with a home win over an NFC contender.
The missed offsides on Hutchinson does not carry with it the same influence as the failed two-point conversion at the end of regulation by Detroit. These calls were not as prevalent in years past, and in that sense the NFL has a problem on its hands, even if they won't admit it.