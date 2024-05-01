Aston Villa vs. Olympiacos: Europa Conference League TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Here's everything you need to know to watch Aston Villa against Olympiacos in the Europa Conference League this week.
Aston Villa are now the last British side left in European competition. Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and West Ham United were all knocked out in the last round of fixtures.
Villa have been favorites from the start for the Europa Conference League as they have Unai Emery in charge. Emery has won the Europa League four times -- so is an expert in this kind of competition.
Emery turned down the opportunity to take the Newcastle United job before it went to Eddie Howe. It definitely appears that he made the right call as he is now in the Semi-Finals of the Conference League. He also has Villa currently in fourth place in the Premier League -- so they could have Champions League soccer next season. Newcastle currently languishes in seventh place in the Premier League and went out in the group stage of the Champions League this season.
Villa go in to this game on the back of drawing 2-2 with Chelsea. Emery's side were two goals up at half time thanks to an own-goal from Marc Cucurella and a strike from Morgan Rogers. They would be disappointed with this result given how poor the Blues have been this campaign.
Villa need to get past Olympiacos over two legs and then they will face either Fiorentina or Club Brugge in the final.
Aston Villa lineup predictions
- Robin Olsen
- Matty Cash
- Ezri Konsa
- Pau Torres
- Lucas Digne
- John McGinn
- Youri Tielemans
- Leon Bailey
- Douglas Luiz
- Morgan Rogers
- Ollie Watkins
Olympiacos lineup predictions
- Konstantinos Tzolakis
- Rodinei
- David Carmo
- Panagiotis Retsos
- Francisco Ortega
- Chiquinho
- Santiago Hezze
- Daniel Podence
- Stevan Jovetic
- Konstantinos Fortounis
- Ayoub El Kaabi
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Olympiacos in the Europa Conference League
- Date: Thursday, May. 2
- Start Time: 03:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Birmingham, England
- Stadium: Villa Park
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Europa Conference League game live on Paramount+.