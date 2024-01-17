Aston Villa schedule: When Villa play Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and more
Aston Villa have done fantastically well this season and are remarkably in the title race. Here are some notable fixtures for Villa that could decide who wins the Premier League this season.
Aston Villa are the surprise package of the Premier League this season. There were high expectations after Unai Emery qualified them for the Europa Conference League last season. However, not even the most optimistic of Villa fans would have expected them to be title challengers.
Unai Emery's side have already beaten Manchester City and Arsenal this campaign and if they keep up their great form then Villa could win their first league title since 1981. Here are some notable fixtures for the Villans that could decide who wins the Premier League.
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, May 11, kick-off 10:00 a.m. ET
Liverpool who are the current league leaders defeated Aston Villa 3-0 earlier in the campaign. They host Villa on the penultimate matchday of the season. Given how emphatically the Reds won at Villa Park, it is difficult to see them not winning comfortably at Anfield. However, strange things happen in soccer when the pressure is on.
Arsenal vs. Aston Villa, April 13, kick-off 10:00 a.m. ET
Unai Emery's time as Arsenal manager was not an overwhelming success. He lasted just over a year in the job and got them to the final of the Europa League -- where they lost to Chelsea. However, he has returned to English soccer as a new man.
Emery managed to inflict a defeat on his former employers by his Aston Villa beating the Gunners 1-0 in December. The Spanish coach would relish the opportunity to do the double over Arsenal this season.
Manchester City vs. Aston Villa, April 3, kick-off 3:00 p.m. ET
Aston Villa had a great start to December by beating both Arsenal and Manchester City 1-0. Leon Baily scored the winner against the Gunners and John McGinn's goal won it against City.
If Villa can keep up their impressive form then when Emery's side meet the defending champions again in April it is sure to be a crucial game in this season's title race.
More notable fixtures for Aston Villa
Aston Villa lost 3-2 to Manchester United last month and this was despite Emery's men being two goals up at halftime. Villa have a chance to avenge this defeat when they host United on Feb. 11.
The Villans started this season badly, they lost 5-1 to Newcastle United on the opening day. However, this was not a sign of things to come as Villa and Newcastle's fortunes have since gone in different directions. There may still be scars from the first game of the campaign but Emery's side have a tendency to bounce back quickly from setbacks. Villa host the Magpies on Jan. 30.