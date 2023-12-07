Aston Villa vs. Arsenal live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
It's first against third in the Premier League this weekend as Arsenal travel to Birmingham to play Aston Villa. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Arsenal kept their place at the top of the Premier League by defeating Luton Town 4-3 in a dramatic clash at Kenilworth Road this week.
Declan Rice scored the winner in the 97th minute and late goals are becoming a custom for Mikel Arteta's side. However, the question remains as to whether the Gunners can keep this up.
Areta's team led the division for much of last season but was pipped at the post by Manchester City. It was expected that this campaign would follow similar circumstances. However, Pep Guardiola's side are on a bad run of form.
After three successive draws, City lost 1-0 this week to Aston Villa. Leon Bailey scored the winner and he now has five goals and three assists in 13 Premier League games this season. Unai Emery's side moved above them in the league to third place.
Emery deserves a lot of credit for how he has turned around Villa's fortunes. The Spanish manager was sacked by Arsenal back in 2019 but has returned to English soccer as a new man.
Qualifying for the Champions League would be a succesful season for Villa. However, if they can get a result against the Gunners this Saturday then maybe they could challenge for the title.
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Arsenal in the Premier League
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 9
- Start Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Birmingham, England
- Stadium: Villa Park
- TV info: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on NBC with a live stream on Fubo.