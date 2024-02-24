Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League live
Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Gio Reyna joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Borussia Dortmund to get regular game time. However, the USMNT midfielder is now playing about as much as his was back in Dortmund.
Reyna was left on the bench for Forest's 2-0 victory over West Ham United last weekend and has made just two substitute appearances prior to this. He has played just 29 minutes for the club since joining them in January.
Forest travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend and it is difficult to see Reyna getting anything more than a substitue appearance in this game. However, the following week, Nuno Espirito Santo's side play Manchester United in the FA Cup.
Whilst the cup game against United is a huge one, Forest's focus will be on them staying in the Premier League. They are currently in 15th place in the division and just five points above the relegation zone.
The FA Cup fixture could be a great chance for Reyna to make his first start for Forest. However, the early signs to his career in the Premier League have not been good. Given he struggled for game time in the Bundesliga as well, it might be time for Reyna to start thinking about playing in a less competitive European league such as the Eredivisie.
It is not a good time for USMNT players at Forest with Matt Turner also finding himself on the bench these days as Matz Sels is the club's new first-choice goalkeeper.
How to watch Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest in the Premier League
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 24
- Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
- Location: Birmingham, England
- Stadium: Villa Park
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.