Astros radio call of Ronel Blanco’s no-hitter perfectly captured the moment
The Houston Astros got back in the win column in a big way thanks to Ronel Blanco's no-hitter. Listen to the call from the Astros radio booth that perfectly captures the moment.
By Curt Bishop
It was a big night for the Houston Astros, who were coming off of a four-game sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees.
The team sent 28-year-old right-hander Ronel Blanco to the mound against the Toronto Blue Jays in hopes of stopping the bleeding. Blanco did that and then some, going the distance and pitching the first no-hitter of the 2024 season as the Astros rolled to a 10-0 victory.
It was the 17th no-hitter in Astros history and the earliest in any MLB season.
SportsTalk790, the radio home of the Astros, posted a video of the final out which also featured the radio call from Robert Ford and Steve Sparks that perfectly captured the moment.
Astros radio booth perfectly captures moment no-no was complete
The Astros radio booth perfectly captured the moment that the no-no was complete.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded one to second base, and Mauricio Dubon managed to get the ball to first base in time to nab the Blue Jays slugger and complete the no-hitter.
But the radio call was certainly epic. The Astros announcers also pointed out that Blanco wasn't even supposed to be in the rotation this year and that it was only six days before his start that he found out he was actually going to be in the Opening Day rotation.
Injuries to both Justin Verlander and Jose Urquidy in spring training made this possible. But Blanco certainly made the most of his opportunity and stepped up in a big way after the Astros' 0-4 start to the season.
However, Blanco showed that he deserved to be there and carved up a masterpiece against a strong Blue Jays lineup to send the Astros to their first win of the 2024 season in just his eighth Major League start.
It's tough to draw it up any better than this. The Astros were reeling after their series loss to the Yankees and needed a lift against the powerful Blue Jays.
Blanco gave them just that and turned in the performance of his life, and he got to experience a moment he'll never forget. He overcame a great deal of adversity to get to this point as well, having worked at a car wash before the Astros ever discovered him and gave him a $5,000 signing bonus.
The win also gave Joe Espada has first win as a Major League manager.