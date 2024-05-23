Despite loss, Astros recent run should scare rest of MLB for this reason
By Curt Bishop
The Houston Astros got off to a dreadful start in 2024. After their loss to the Cleveland Guardians, they owned a record of 10-20.
Since then, they are 12-8 and have fought their way back into the postseason picture. Despite still sitting six games below the .500 mark, they are only five games out of first place in the AL West and have also won seven of their last 10 games.
Houston lost on Wednesday afternoon to the Los Angeles Angels, falling to 22-28 on the season. However, they showed signs of life, as right-hander Hunter Brown pitched six innings and allowed just two runs on two hits, walking three and punching out three batters. And the rotation is getting healthier, as Jose Urquidy is on his way back from his injury.
Astros' rotation getting healthy at right time
This is all good news for the Astros.
Brown has struggled this season, and he entered yesterday's start with an ERA of 7.71. But he showed signs of improvement as he kept the Angels at bay. And with Urquidy coming back soon, the Astros' rotation is getting healthier and will likely regain its place as one of the top rotations in baseball.
In addition to Urquidy, Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez spent time on the injured list, but are both back and helping the team's cause. And Brown's outing was certainly encouraging for the Astros.
"That's the Hunter that we all know," manager Joe Espada said. "He can be that type of pitcher. He showed the stuff today. I thought the sinker was a game-changer, throwing that stuff in their hands and setting up the four-seam up and the breaking ball. The tempo, his presence, it was a solid outing."
The Astros have been using a six-man rotation as of late. The rotation will only get stronger with the impending return of Urquidy. And with the way Houston is playing right now, this should be a concern for the rest of baseball.
While there's still a lot of season left, it's fair to assume that the Astros are back in full force and ready to do some damage in the American League.