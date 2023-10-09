Atlanta Braves looking to "new day" to bounce back in NLDS Game 2 versus Phillies
The Atlanta Braves may not be where they want to be heading into Monday's game, but they are confident they can turn the tide against the Philadelphia Phillies.
By Kevin Henry
ATLANTA — Not long after the Truist Park gates opened to the public on Monday night, the organist started playing, "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da" by The Beatles. You know, the song that reminds listeners time and time again that, no matter what has happened, life does indeed go on.
That mentality is exactly what the Atlanta Braves are bringing into Game 2 of their NLDS matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. After being shut out on Saturday night and falling in a 1-0 hole to the Phillies, the Braves aren't seemingly worried about a repeat of 2022 when Philadelphia knocked their division rivals out of the postseason.
"I guess it's still a little loose, but we know we need to put pressure on them because we gotta win three before they win two," Braves outfielder Michael Harris II said on Monday. "It's a tough team on the other side and just gotta go out there and play our game."
Atlanta Braves confident, ready for NLDS Game 2 versus Philadelphia Phillies
That game will be potentially helped by a remixed lineup that features Travis d'Arnaud behind the plate, a veteran player who has had past success against Philadelphia starter Zach Wheeler. That lineup, and a short memory, are what Atlanta manager Brian Snitker is hoping gets his team back on track in Game 2.
"They've been through all those wars and the long seasons, the playoff runs, all that and understand it's all part of it," Snitker said. "I mean, like I say, if we could add maybe 10 inches more on a couple of balls we hit the other day, then it's a totally different outcome in that game. But that's the way the game is. That's postseason baseball. Sometimes stuff like that happens, and I think they understand that.
"It's a new day, and a chance to do something really good. And they'll come out and prepare and be ready to go like they always are. And still got a few games to go in this thing, last I looked. So I think they'll be fine."
With Max Fried returning to the mound, Atlanta is hoping to counter the momentum gained by Philadelphia on Saturday. The last thing the Braves want to do is head back to Philadelphia facing elimination in Game 3. That would absolutely, to keep the theme of The Beatles moving along, make it a hard day's night in Philadelphia inside what should be a raucous Citizen's Bank Park on Wednesday.