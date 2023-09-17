3 Atlanta Braves playing their way off the postseason roster
The Atlanta Braves were the first team to clinch a playoff spot, but these three players still have plenty to prove prior to October.
By Mark Powell
Braves playing their way off the roster: Kyle Wright
Kyle Wright won 20 games last season, and was one of the best pitchers in the National League. However, injuries have derailed his 2023 season, and in two starts off the injured list he has an ERA over seven. The Braves as a whole have one of the worst team ERAs in September, so finding reliable starting pitching is paramount to their success come the NLDS and beyond.
It also hurts Wright's case that Atlanta has plenty of starting pitching depth. Spencer Strider, Max Fried, Charlie Morton and even Bryce Elder have pitched better than Wright since his call up. An argument can be made that Wright should serve in the bullpen as a long reliever, but if his numbers continue to drop off at this rate, it may make sense for Atlanta not to risk further injury and give Wright more time to recover, even if that means being away from his teammates.
Wright is a solid starting pitcher, and a big part of the Braves future. Keeping him off the postseason roster should not be considered a reflection of what the front office thinks of him. Unfortunately, injuries do play a role in these decisions, and Wright could be an odd man out.