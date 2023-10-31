Atlanta Braves rumors: Ron Washington departure, Sonny Gray dilemma, trade partner
Atlanta Braves Rumors: Ron Washington could leave for the Houston Astros, Sonny Gray is no guarantee, a corner outfielder is available.
By Mark Powell
Braves Rumors: Ron Washington has interest in Houston Astros job
The Houston Astros and Dusty Baker parted ways after the 2023 postseason run, as Baker retired from baseball. It was a natural end point for two parties that, while respected, had simply run its course. However, the Astros remain one of the more attractive managerial openings in MLB. Going from one veteran manager in Baker to another in Ron Washington makes a lot of sense, if Jim Crane is as interested as Wash is.
There's been at least one report which suggested Washington is interested, courtesy of KHOU Houston.
Earlier this month, FanSided's Robert Murray listed Washington as an ideal replacement for Baker as well.
"Washington is ready to manage again. In 2021, he told FanSided when asked about the possibility of becoming the Padres’ manager: “I think I’m qualified. I think I can get that team over the hump. That’s my thinking. … I’m definitely able to get them where they want to go.”...Surely his thinking would be similar with the Astros and considering his previous time working with now-Astros general manager Dana Brown in Atlanta, Washington could be a name to watch here."
There's plenty to like about a Washington-Houston pairing, though the Braves would prefer he stay on their third base line.