Auburn football rumors: 3 QBs Hugh Freeze still needs to consider in the portal
2. Diego Pavia has immense potential as the Auburn QB
A late entry to the transfer portal, former New Mexico State Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia announced on Dec. 23 that he had entered his name after leading NMSU to its second straight bowl game. His decision also came after head coach Jerry Kill made the decision to step down from his role.
Some may only know Pavia for his questionable choices for where to urinate, but the quarterback is one of the most underrated players in college football over the past couple of seasons.
Though he struggled in the Aggies' New Mexico Bowl loss to Fresno State, the quarterback still put forth an overall phenomenal season in Las Cruces. He completed 60.4% of his passes -- a 7.2% improvement from the 2022 season -- for 2,973 yards, 26 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. He's also a dynamic runner, especially in Kill's offense, rushing for 928 yards and seven touchdowns this past season as well.
Pavia certainly doesn't have the upside, particularly as a thrower, that someone like Malachi Nelson does, but he is more than serviceable in that regard and add so much value with his rushing ability. That sounds like a player Freeze could certainly maximize the value of and raise the ceiling of the offense with.
His late entry in the portal and the possible fit with Freeze at Auburn could have an immediate and long-term impact on the Tigers. More importantly, the timing could be something that gets the head coach to at least reconsider jumping into the portal for a QB.