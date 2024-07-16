Baker Mayfield believes former Buccaneers coaches will be great help for Bryce Young
By John Buhler
They may be Heisman Trophy fraternity brothers. They may also play in the same division. However, the biggest connection Baker Mayfield may have with Bryce Young would be that of Dave Canales. In their one year together, Mayfield saw his career turn around with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Canales was so good at his job that he got the opportunity to take over the lowly Carolina Panthers this year.
Mayfield has been making the rounds with the media this offseason, ahead of what could be another exciting season of Buccaneers football. Although he has worked with his new offensive coordinator Liam Coen before, albeit very briefly with the Los Angeles Rams, Canales will always have a special place in his heart for what they did together on last year's Buccaneers team. He thinks he is great.
While appearing on Pardon My Take, Mayfield explained why Canales will be so huge for Young.
“Good. He’s, very relatable. Smart guy. He took our receivers coach from Tampa with him to be the OC, Brad Idzik. Really, really good football mind. I think those two guys together around Bryce is gonna be good for him."
Mayfield also mentioned that Canales' personality is different, yet makes him an ideal motivator.
"Dave’s the definition of an optimist bully. It could be the worst day ever, everything could be going wrong and he’s sitting there, he’s like ‘Guys, we got the next play!’ He’s got a big ole smile on his face and you’re like, ‘This guy’s full of s**t’ but no. That’s literally who he is day in and day out and it’s honestly refreshing.”
With Canales taking the Buccaneers' former wide receivers coach Brad Idzik to be his new offensive coordinator in Charlotte, we may see two offenses in the NFC South be mirror images of each other. Coen will do his thing in Tampa, and Canales will do his in Carolina, but a coaching regime change like this is nothing to sneeze at. Tampa Bay is a contender this season, but Carolina could be trending up.
Here is the entire episode of Pardon My Take in which Mayfield appears to discuss his former coach.
It may take a few years, but I really like the Canales hire the Panthers made to hopefully get this right.
Baker Mayfield knows that Dave Canales will help Bryce Young grow
While I cannot say for certain what exactly Canales did to make things easier for Mayfield last season, it sure looked like the Buccaneers were having a good time with him throwing the pigskin all over the yard. Mayfield has always had talent, but relatively limited athleticism has been his undoing in chaotic situations. Given that Young is slightly built as well, there is at least some comparisons to Mayfield.
Let's be real for one second. Carolina is not going to be competitive this season. Owner David Tepper has done irreparable damage to his franchise with his meddling ways. The Panthers are terrible and do not have all that much capital to work with. For better or worse, Tepper must ride out the season with Canales because he has to stop running through head coaches like Larry King once did wives.
While I will agree that Canales will find ways to make things easier for Young, the second-year quarterback also has to do his part to help slow the game down for him. Keep in mind that Mayfield went to a playoff team in Tampa Bay in year six for him out of Oklahoma. This will be year two for Young out of Alabama on what will surely be one of the worst teams in football for another season.
All I know is if Young struggles again, the Panthers have to consider drafting another quarterback.