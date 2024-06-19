Caleb Williams’ arrival actually puts one key Chicago Bear’s future in question
The Chicago Bears got the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft based on the poor success of the Carolina Panthers. The Bears made the easy decision to pick up quarterback Caleb Williams, the Heisman-winning quarterback from USC. All signs are moving forward for the Bears as a franchise, but there are still questions around the coaching staff, especially from head coach Matt Eberflus. In his first year as head coach, Eberflus accounted for an overall record of 3-14.
This past season, the Bears struggled significantly behind the inconsistent play of quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago finished the season winning four of the last six games. There is potential for Chicago to be a serious contender in the NFC North especially with the addition of Williams. After the exodus of poor performances and excuses, it is time for Eberflus to show he is either the problem or the solution in Chicago.
Matt Eberflus is the only person to blame if the season fails
It was shocking to learn that Eberflus would remain the head coach for the Bears moving forward, instead of finding a new head coach. The Bears consistently keep head coaches going into a rookie quarterback’s first year and then fire them at the end of the season. This tactic happened with Mitchell Trubisky and Justin Fields. Williams is the most talented and established quarterback of the others by far. If the season crashes, Eberflus will be the first and only person to blame; based on seniority.
This is despite the Bears adding Shane Waldron as the offensive coordinator. He is a coach who should be mainly to blame for the inconsistencies with the Seattle Seahawks offense last year. The offensive line for the Bears has been a huge concern as they haven’t been able to develop reliable past protectors and solid run blockers. The front office has been inefficient at drafting offensive players and coaches have been unable to develop them before the Eberflus era. However, it was Eberflus' decision to give Waldon sole control of the offense.
This season is the best chance for Eberflus to show his potential as a head coach
The season can go wrong for Eberflus and the Bears which could cause a new coaching staff and management could come in and properly manage. At the same time, Eberflus can restore respect for his coaching career by utilizing the high-level talent on both sides of the ball. If the Bears account for an overall record of above .500, become serious threats in the NFC North and potentially come close to the NFC playoffs, Eberflus will be a coach that is among the best in the NFC.
The Bears already have one of the most explosive quarterbacks, a dynamic trio at receiver in Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, and Rome Odunze, a highly productive running back in D'Andre Swift, a stable offensive line, a star pass rusher in Montez Sweat, one of the biggest moves in free agency at linebackers, and a developing defensive backfield. It will all be on Eberflus to put the keys together to make the Bears a legitimate playoff contender.