Bears treating Caleb Williams like a veteran in all but one extremely noticeable way
It has been a long time coming, but fans of the Chicago Bears will see their new potential franchise savior sooner than expected. The Bears are looking to have their first overall pick quarterback Caleb Williams play meaningful reps in the preseason games, per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.
The idea that Williams will still be playing in most, if not all, preseason games is a great task. The preseason games are the best way for the new players and rookies to get introduced to fans and NFL media.
There was a belief that Williams was too evolved as a player to be able to participate in preseason. That doesn’t seem to be the case, however, as the Bears look to get Williams adjusted to the new NFL life and the new challenges that come with it. The plans for Williams playing in these preseason games are fluid, but the coaching staff knows what they want to introduce to him.
The Bears have an established plan with Williams to play in the preseason. The staff might look to implicate the same amount of preseason work that last year’s rookie quarterbacks in Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson had last preseason, according to the report.
All three of those players got 45-to-55 reps in the games. Those are the same amount of reps that Williams is expected to get. Head coach Mike Eberflus is taking every measure to ensure his players are ready for the season's start.
After starting the season with an overall record of 3-8, the Bears’ staff and their key players’ jobs were in critical danger. Chicago finished the season winning four of their last six games. Among those wins at the Minnesota Vikings and at home against the Detroit Lions. Chicago still managed to get the first overall pick to get Williams thanks to the Carolina Panthers trade last year. The Bears also landed former Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze with the ninth overall pick to be one of Williams' immediate top targets.
The Bears are looking to get these game-ready as possible so they get the mindsight of being a veteran early. The team is already labeling both of these players as the leaders of the offense, it won’t be long before they are officially the face of the franchise.
Chicago helps kick off the NFL’s preseason with the Hall of Fame Game set in Canton on August 1 against the Houston Texans. Williams will be the biggest storyline leading up to the game as it will be the first game (preseason or regular season) that he will play in an NFL uniform. He is used to the hype and the continuous media following going back to his USC days when he won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore.