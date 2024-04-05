Best BetMGM Michigan Promo for April 2024: How $1,500 New-User Bonus Works
Bet big with BetMGM backing you up!
Do you have a big bet that you’re itching to place, but you don’t want to risk losing?
BetMGM has the perfect new-user offer for you! You’ll get a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,500 if you sign up this week – giving you two chances to cash in big!
And there’s ample opportunity to find your best bet with the Final Four, MLB, NBA, NHL, PGA Tour and more in action right now!
- BetMGM Michigan Bonus Code Details
- How to Claim BetMGM Bonus in Michigan
- What Are BetMGM Bonus Bets?
- How to Use BetMGM Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in Michigan?
- Is BetMGM Legit in Michigan?
- Is BetMGM Legal in Michigan?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in Michigan?
- What is the Best Michigan Sportsbook?
- Best Michigan Sportsbook Bonus Promo
BetMGM Michigan Bonus Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Promo Code
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
None
How to Claim BetMGM Bonus in Michigan
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet at BetMGM:
- Click this link to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
It doesn’t get any easier than that!
All you have to do is sign up and deposit $10 or more. Then, your first bet will be backed by the house and returned as bonus bets if you lose (for up to $1,500).
What Are BetMGM Bonus Bets?
If you lose your first bet at BetMGM, you’ll get the money you risked back as bonus bets.
Bonus bets allow you to wager on sports without risking your own money.
Since it’s house credit, you won’t have the value of your bonus returned to you, but your winnings will be real cash that you can withdraw.
How to Use BetMGM Bonus Bets
BetMGM will prompt you with a pop-up box asking if you want to apply bonus credit any time you place a wager.
Select that option and then place the bet!
Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them, so make sure you use yours within a week.
Is Sports Betting Legal in Michigan?
Yes, mobile sports betting has been legal in Michigan since January, 2021.
Is BetMGM Legit in Michigan?
Yes. BetMGM has years of experience in the gambling industry backing it up. If you haven’t heard of BetMGM or MGM Resorts, you must be new to betting.
Is BetMGM Legal in Michigan?
Yes, BetMGM has been legal in Michigan for years. It’s one of the more popular sportsbooks in the state and offers some of the biggest promotions.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Michigan?
Yes. You can bet on college sports in Michigan, including in-state teams.
What is the Best Michigan Sportsbook?
Michigan sports bettors have access to all of the best sportsbooks, which makes it hard to pick one over another.
If you’re looking for some options aside from BetMGM, you can’t go wrong with FanDuel and DraftKings.
They’re the two most popular sportsbooks with highly-rated apps and some of the best promotions in the business.
But there’s no reason to pick just one sportsbook! In fact, it’s valuable to sign up for as many as you can.
That way, you can compare odds (and take the best ones) and you’ll never miss out on bonus bets!
Best Michigan Sportsbook Bonus Promo
BetMGM offers the biggest promotion in your state, but there are some other options that are just as intriguing.
Here are the other top welcome bonuses available to you in Michigan:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
FanDuel
$200 if first bet wins
$10
$5
None
DraftKings
$150
$10
$5
None
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FANSIDED1000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.