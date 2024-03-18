Fansided

Best DraftKings March Madness Bonus Bet Promo and Bracket Challenge 

Bet $5, get $150 bonus to bet on March Madness!

By Vinnie Portell

March Madness is always a thrill, but you can make it even more exciting by betting on the games with house money at DraftKings!

DraftKings is giving you $150 in bonus bets to help you get started and it only takes a $5 bet to instantly get that guaranteed bonus.

  1. DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150
  2. DraftKings Bonus Bets
  3. DraftKings Bracket Challenge
  4. Odds of Filling Out a Perfect Bracket 

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150

Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus:

  1. Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook with this link (no promo code needed)
  2. Verify your identity and location
  3. Deposit $10 or more
  4. Bet $5 or more on anything

It doesn’t matter what that first wager is and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses.

As long as you deposit $10+ and bet $5+ you’ll get your bonus bets instantly. Now let’s make sure you know how to use them.

DraftKings Bonus Bets

You’ll unlock six $25 bet credits with this offer and they’re easy to use!

Simply select a wager to add to your bet slip as you normally would. Then, click on the option to apply a bonus bet credit rather than using real money from your account. 

That gives you the opportunity to win without risking your own money! But keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after you claim them, so don’t let any go to waste.

DraftKings Bracket Challenge

DraftKings is giving you a chance to win up to $100,000 if you can be the last one standing in its $1 Million Bracket Challenge.

There's no deposit required. All you have to do is fill out your bracket before the tournament starts on Thursday! You'll accumulate points for each correct selection you make.

Anyone who finished in the top 500 brackets will receive prizes!

Place

Prize Money

401st-500th

$75 DK Dollars

301st-400th

$100 DK Dollars

201st-300th

$120 DK Dollars

151st-200th

$150 DK Dollars

111th-150th

$175 DK Dollars

76th-110th

$200 DK Dollars

46th - 75th

$250 DK Dollars

36th-45th

$500 DK Dollars

26th-35th

$650 DK Dollars

16th-25th

$750 DK Dollars

11th-15th

$1,000 DK Dollars

7th-10th

$1,250 DK Dollars

6th

$2,500 DK Dollars

5th

$5,000 DK Dollars

4th

$10,000 DK Dollars

3rd

$15,000 DK Dollars

2nd

$30,000

1st

$100,000

Odds of Filling Out a Perfect Bracket 

One of the most exciting aspects of filling out a March Madness bracket is that NO ONE has ever made a perfect bracket!

That means you have a chance of making history this year. 

However, the odds are surely not on anyone’s side here. According to NCAA.com, your chance of completing a perfect bracket if you have zero college basketball knowledge is 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 – a number that I don’t even know how to say. 

If you do know a little ball, your chances are significantly better, but still astronomically unlikely – a 1 in 120.2 Billion. 

But it never hurts to give it a shot at making history! Sign up with DraftKings today!

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

