Best DraftKings March Madness Bonus Bet Promo and Bracket Challenge
Bet $5, get $150 bonus to bet on March Madness!
March Madness is always a thrill, but you can make it even more exciting by betting on the games with house money at DraftKings!
DraftKings is giving you $150 in bonus bets to help you get started and it only takes a $5 bet to instantly get that guaranteed bonus.
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus:
- Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook with this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on anything
It doesn’t matter what that first wager is and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses.
As long as you deposit $10+ and bet $5+ you’ll get your bonus bets instantly. Now let’s make sure you know how to use them.
DraftKings Bonus Bets
You’ll unlock six $25 bet credits with this offer and they’re easy to use!
Simply select a wager to add to your bet slip as you normally would. Then, click on the option to apply a bonus bet credit rather than using real money from your account.
That gives you the opportunity to win without risking your own money! But keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after you claim them, so don’t let any go to waste.
DraftKings Bracket Challenge
DraftKings is giving you a chance to win up to $100,000 if you can be the last one standing in its $1 Million Bracket Challenge.
There's no deposit required. All you have to do is fill out your bracket before the tournament starts on Thursday! You'll accumulate points for each correct selection you make.
Anyone who finished in the top 500 brackets will receive prizes!
Place
Prize Money
401st-500th
$75 DK Dollars
301st-400th
$100 DK Dollars
201st-300th
$120 DK Dollars
151st-200th
$150 DK Dollars
111th-150th
$175 DK Dollars
76th-110th
$200 DK Dollars
46th - 75th
$250 DK Dollars
36th-45th
$500 DK Dollars
26th-35th
$650 DK Dollars
16th-25th
$750 DK Dollars
11th-15th
$1,000 DK Dollars
7th-10th
$1,250 DK Dollars
6th
$2,500 DK Dollars
5th
$5,000 DK Dollars
4th
$10,000 DK Dollars
3rd
$15,000 DK Dollars
2nd
$30,000
1st
$100,000
Odds of Filling Out a Perfect Bracket
One of the most exciting aspects of filling out a March Madness bracket is that NO ONE has ever made a perfect bracket!
That means you have a chance of making history this year.
However, the odds are surely not on anyone’s side here. According to NCAA.com, your chance of completing a perfect bracket if you have zero college basketball knowledge is 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 – a number that I don’t even know how to say.
If you do know a little ball, your chances are significantly better, but still astronomically unlikely – a 1 in 120.2 Billion.
But it never hurts to give it a shot at making history! Sign up with DraftKings today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.