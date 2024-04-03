Best FanDuel NJ Sign-Up Bonus Promo for April 2024: How to Claim $200
Get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first bet at FanDuel
There’s TONS of action going on in sports right now and you can win big betting on it if you can predict one win at FanDuel!
FanDuel is giving you $200 in bonus bets if you win your first bet, and it only takes a $5 bet to be eligible to win.
FanDuel New Jersey Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Bet Requirements
$200
$10
$5
First bet must win
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in New Jersey
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on anything
- Win your wager and get your bonus
You can bet on any wager you want, but you must deposit at least $10 and bet at least $5 to unlock this bonus offer.
Then, all you need is for your bet to win! Don’t forget that you can bet on a huge favorite or anything else. Don’t be afraid to put the odds in your favor!
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets give you the opportunity to bet on sports without putting your own money on the line!
If you win a bet you place with bonus funds, you’ll get real money that you can either withdraw or use to keep betting.
Win or lose, you won’t have the value of your bonus returned to you since it’s house credit, but that’s a small price to pay for a chance to win with no risk!
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
FanDuel makes it easy for you to spend your bonus funds – adding just one extra step to the process of placing a bet.
Select a wager to add to your bet slip as you typically would. Then, you’ll see an option to apply your bonus funds to the bet instead of real money from your account.
Make sure you select your bonus, type in how much you want to risk and then place the bet!
Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after receiving them, so make sure you use them all within a week.
Is Sports Betting Legal in New Jersey?
Yes, mobile sports betting has been legal in New Jersey since August, 2018.
Is FanDuel Legit in New Jersey?
Yes, FanDuel is as legit as it gets when it comes to sportsbooks.
It has years of experience as an industry leader, the best app in the industry and customer service to help you through any issues you might run into.
Is FanDuel Legal in New Jersey?
Yes, FanDuel is licensed and regulated by the New Jersey Casino Control Commission.
Can I Bet on College Sports in New Jersey?
Yes, you can wager on college sports in New Jersey, but you cannot wager on in-state teams.
What is the Best New Jersey Sportsbook?
The ‘best’ sportsbook is subjective to each individual sports bettor, but FanDuel is certainly in the conversation.
It has some of the biggest and best promotions, an easy-to-use site, and tons of betting lines on all of your favorite sports.
But why choose one sportsbook over the other when you can have them all?
That way, you can determine which sportsbook you like the best while also having access to all of the best odds and bonuses.
Best New Jersey Sportsbook Bonus Promo
You already know how to sign up with FanDuel and take your shot at winning $200 in bonus bets. Now it’s time to learn about the other awesome welcome bonuses available to you in New Jersey.
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$150
$10
$5
No
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
No
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
No
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FANSIDED1000
