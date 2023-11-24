Best NFL Sleeper Fantasy Picks for Week 12
Unlock a first-time deposit match worth up to $100 with this new offer at Sleeper Picks
We’re almost in the final month of the NFL season, which means we should be feeling confident about what we can expect on a week-to-week basis.
You can turn that hard-earned knowledge into a chance to win cash prizes by picking your favorite players to exceed expectations at Sleeper Picks!
And the best part is you have a first-time deposit match worth up to $100 waiting for you when you sign up!
Now let’s get into our best Sleeper Picks for NFL Week 12:
Best Sleeper NFL Week 12 Picks
There are TONS of players in several different categories that you could pick at Sleeper, but let’s stick with some of the game’s brightest stars.
Not only is picking stars fun, but it can also be rewarding if you find some low lines like the ones listed below!
Alvin Kamara More Than 36.5 Receiving Yards (vs. Atlanta)
If you’ve been watching the Saints at all over the past month, you’re well-aware that Kamara is almost always the first option on offense.
He hasn’t been particularly efficient in the run game (388 rush yards on 104 attempts), but he’s been one of the team’s best weapons in the passing game.
Kamara has been targeted at least five times in five straight games, recording at least 37 receiving yards in three of those contests.
He was the third-most targeted receiver (7 targets) in his first game playing with Jameis Winston as the starting quarterback last week.
If that’s not enough to convince you, Atlanta allowed Alexander Mattison and Cam Akers to combine for 62 receiving yards on five receptions just two weeks ago.
Lamar Jackson More Than 232.5 Passing Yards (vs. LA Chargers)
It can be scary to take Jackson’s passing yards prop in any given week, especially with Mark Andrews now sidelined.
But this is a LOW number for an electric offense facing one of the most suspect defenses in the NFL.
LA has allowed 291.6 passing yards per game – by far the most in the NFL.
Jackson has passed for 233+ yards in just three games this season, but one of those was this past week! Considering the Chargers average 25.9 points per game (8th in NFL), Jackson and Baltimore should have plenty of motivation to light up the scoreboard.
Patrick Mahomes More Than 24.5 Rushing Yards (vs. Las Vegas)
It’s the holiday season, and Mahomes’ rushing yards prop is the gift that keeps on giving!
Known as one of the best pass-throwers in the NFL, his rushing often goes under the radar. Mahomes has had six-plus rushes in six games this season, including the past two weeks.
He’s rushed for 296 yards already this season (!!) and has rushed for at least 25 yards in seven games.
If Mahomes faces any pressure from Maxx Crosby and Co., it might not take long for him to hit this mark.
You can pick all of these players (or different ones) at Sleeper Picks with up to a $100 bonus to help you get started! Sign up with Sleeper Picks today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.