Best NFL Sleeper Fantasy Picks for Week 13
NFL Week 13 Sleeper Picks
You can pick TONS of different players in several sports at Sleeper Picks, but let’s focus on this week’s NFL games.
Now let’s get into our best picks of NFL Week 13.
Jahmyr Gibbs More Than 43.5 Rush Yards
The Lions love to run the ball and David Montgomery has been dealing with a foot injury this week.
Montgomery certainly could play, but even if he does, he likely won’t be at 100% health and that could lead to a larger share of carries for Gibbs.
He’s recorded 44+ rush yards in five of his past seven games as he’s become more involved, and the Saints rush defense isn’t anything to lose sleep over (124 rush yards allowed per game, 23rd in NFL).
Gibbs has averaged at least 4.5 yards per rush in seven straight games, which means he may need 10 or less rushes to hit this mark.
Brandon Aiyuk More Than 59.5 Receiving Yards
Aiyuk has been the clear WR1 for San Francisco this season, and he’ll likely be needed against the NFC’s top team in Philadelphia.
He’s recorded 60+ receiving yards in just five games this season, but has had steady targets all season (6+ targets in eight of 10 games).
Philadelphia has also allowed an INSANE amount of passing yards this season (255.7 per game, 29th in NFL) and that works out well for Aiyuk, who has averaged 19.6 yards per catch this season.
Samaje Perine More Than 15.5 Receiving Yards
This pick might make you a little queasy, but just wait until you hear why it’s listed.
Perine has been the clear receiving back for Denver this season, and he’s had at least 16 receiving yards in nine of 11 games this season.
The only games in which Perine did not hit this number were a 70-20 loss to Miami and last week’s 29-12 over Cleveland.
If this week’s game against Houston is within reach, Perine should get plenty of opportunities (3 receptions per game this season) to reach 16 receiving yards.
