Best North Carolina Mobile Betting Apps Ranked on Promos and Bonus Offers for April 2024

North Carolina is the most recent state to legalize mobile sports betting, and that means sports fans in the state have an opportunity that no one else has!
Sportsbooks in your state are celebrating their recent launches with up to $750 in bonus bets just for placing your first bets – even if they don’t win!
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Promos
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Min. First Bet
Eligibility Requirements
FanDuel
$200
$10
$5
Located in NC and 21+
DraftKings
$200
$10
$5
Located in NC and 21+
Bet365
$200
$10
$5
Located in NC and 21+
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in North Carolina
FanDuel Sportsbook is giving you $200 in bonus bets just for signing up and placing your first bet of $5 or more!
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link and sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
That’s it! It doesn’t matter what you bet on, and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses.
But you must deposit at least $10 and put at least $5 on your first bet to be eligible for this bonus offer.
How to Claim DraftKings Promo in North Carolina
You didn’t think DraftKings would let FanDuel steal the spotlight did you? You’ll ALSO get $200 in bonus bets at DraftKings if you sign up and bet $5 or more.
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus at DraftKings:
- Click this link to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
Again, all that matters is that you meet the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 first bet.
Then you’ll instantly receive your bonus bets!
How to Claim Bet365 Promo in North Carolina
Bet365 is joining in on the fun with a $200 welcome bonus offer as well!
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus at Bet365:
- Click this link to sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
Once you’ve deposited $10 and put $5 on your first bet, you’ll be guaranteed to get your bonus bets!
What Are Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets give you the chance to bet on sports without putting your own money on the line.
If you win a bet you placed with bonus funds, you won’t have the value of your bonus returned to you since it’s house credit, but you will be able to withdraw any winnings!
And you can bet on any game in any sport with your bonus, so feel free to get creative.
How to Use Bonus Bets?
It’s easy to spend your bonus funds at these sportsbooks.
Any time you go to place a bet, you’ll see an option to apply bonus funds rather than risking real money from your account.
Select your bonus, apply it to the stake and then place the bet.
Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after claiming them, so make sure you spend them all in time.
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes! Mobile sports betting officially became legal in North Carolina on March 11, 2024.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes, North Carolina is one of the few states that has no restrictions when it comes to betting on college sports.
And that’s great news for you with NC State making a Cinderella run to the Final Four!
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
Smart sports bettors can reasonably disagree when it comes to the ‘best’ sportsbook in North Carolina, but it’s hard to argue that FanDuel and DraftKings aren’t two of the best options.
These sportsbooks have years of experience and reliability as industry leaders, some of the best promotions you’ll ever find and the two best apps in sports betting.
But it doesn’t really matter which sportsbook is the ‘best.’
You can download as many sportsbooks as you want! And that’s going to give you a lot of value, too.
Having access to multiple sportsbooks allows you to shop around for the best odds and claim all of the best bonus offers!
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
You already know how to sign up with FanDuel, DraftKings and Bet365 and claim their bonus offers.
Since they’re all ‘Bet $5, Get $200’ offers, it’s hard to say which one is better than the other, but does it really matter?
You already have $600 in bonus bets locked up! But let’s make sure you don’t miss out on one more awesome offer.
Here's what you need to do at BetMGM Sportsbook:
Click this link to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more on anything. You'll win $150 in bonus bets!
