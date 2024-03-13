Best NC Sports Betting Promos: How to Maximize $750 Bonus Bets
Bet $20, get $750 in bonus bets for a limited time in North Carolina
Fans have been waiting to bet in North Carolina for some time and now that it’s finally happened, sportsbooks are rewarding you for your patience!
You can unlock $750 in guaranteed bonus bets just by signing up with FanDuel, DraftKings and Caesars sportsbooks and following a few simple steps detailed below.
North Carolina Mobile Betting App Promos
Here's a breakdown of all the promos. Below that is an explination on how to claim them and what they are.
North Carolina Welcome Bonus
Details
FanDuel
Bet $5, Get $250
DraftKings
Bet $5, Get $250
Caesars
Bet $10, Get $250
Total
Bet $20, Get $750
FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code
You’ll win $250 in bonus bets as long as you follow the steps below:
- Click this link and sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any wager
That’s it! Your bet can be on anything you like and you’ll still get your bonus, even if that bet loses.
But you must deposit at least $10 and make sure that first bet is at least $5.
Then you can spend your bonus bets on anything from March Madness to the NBA, NHL, the PGA Tour or even this upcoming MLB season! Below, we'll explain what bonus bets are and how to use them.
DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code
You’ll win $250 in bonus bets as long as you follow the steps below:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook with this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any wager
The process is the same as the one above. As long as you meet the minimum requirements listed, you’ll get your $250 bonus no matter what.
Your bonus will arrive in the form of 10 $25 bet credits that you can use on any betting market you want. But keep in mind that those bonus bets expire seven days after claiming them.
Sign up with DraftKings today!
Caesars North Carolina Promo Code: Bet $10, Get $250
Here’s how you can claim your $250 bonus:
- Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with this link
- Use the promo code FANSIDEDNC
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $10 or more on anything
Note that you’ll need to use the promo code to access this offer and your first bet needs to be for $10 or more.
But once you’ve done that, you’ll be guaranteed to receive five $50 bet credits.
This is one of the best times of the year to have a bunch of bonus bets to use, so why wait?
What Sports Are Legal to Bet on in North Carolina?
You'll have access to betting odds on all of the major professional and collegiate sports with these sportsbooks in North Carolina.
That includes tons of fun betting markets like props, futures bets, same-game parlays and more.
You can even bet on in-state college teams (unlike other states), allowing you to bet on your favorite teams during March Madness!
How Do Bonus Bets Work?
Bonus bets are a fun way for you to bet on sports without risking your own money.
The process is simple. Select a wager as you typically would. When you go to place the bet, select the option to add your bonus bet instead of cash in the betslip.
You should note that the value of your bonus bet won't be returned to you (only your winnings) if you win your bet. But it's hard to be mad when you don't have to put your own money on the line!
It's also imporant to note bonus bets have an experation date. It varries for each sportsbook, but for these three they expire after seven days.
Sportsbook Refer-A-Friend Bonus
Sportsbook
Refer-A-Friend Bonus
FanDuel
$50
DraftKings
$50
Caesars
5,000 reward credits
FanDuel, DraftKings and Caesars all offer bonuses for referring your friends!
All you have to do is find your unique referral link in your account and send it to a friend. Then your friend needs to complete the sign-up process and make a qualifying deposit or first bet (details vary between sportsbooks).
You'll either be rewarded with bonus bets (FanDuel and DraftKings) or rewards credits (Caesars)!
