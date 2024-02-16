Best shape of his life? Alek Manoah shows up to Jays camp ready to rumble
Former ace Alek Manoah reported to Toronto Blue Jays' spring training with a slimmer physique and a fresh perspective as he looks to rebound after his disappointing 2023 campaign.
By Kinnu Singh
Not too long ago, the Toronto Blue Jays seemed ready to ascend to the upper echelon of Major League Baseball. Former ace Alek Manoah took the league by storm in 2022, when he showcased an arsenal of pitches and a knack for generating strikeouts. The right-hander finished third in American League Cy Young voting, with a 2.24 ERA in 196.2 innings during his first full season.
The meteoric rise placed the All-Star on a fast track to becoming one of the league's best pitchers, but a volatile 2023 campaign brought equal parts humility and humiliation.
The former ace, who hasn't pitched in a game since early August, will attempt to return to a prominent role in the Jays' rotation in 2024. Despite an offseason of trade rumors and doubt, hope seems to be stirring in the air.
Alek Manoah reports to Blue Jays training in great shape
Manoah reported for official workouts at the Blue Jays' player development complex with a new haircut and a fitter physique.
“Working out, eating good, some good conditioning and just trying to control the body in every aspect,” Manoah said of his offseason efforts. “Mobility. Stretching. Stability. All that stuff so that once I get on the mound it’s a lot easier.”
Manoah, who once basked in the spotlight of praise, was mostly quiet throughout the offseason. Now, the 26-year-old finds himself at the epicenter of media intrigue once again. All eyes were on Manoah during the opening day of spring training on Thursday. Among those watching the pitcher's first bullpen session were pitching coach Pete Walker, manager John Schneider, and general manager Ross Atkins.
“When you get your butt kicked, you just want to start a new year with a fresh slate,” Manoah said after his workout. “I’m super excited for the boys this year and super excited to get after it.”
Manoah's journey through the 2023 MLB season was not what the Blue Jays were hoping for. The season was a disaster from the moment he stepped foot on the mound. He began the season allowing five runs on nine hits, two home runs, in just 3.1 innings. With each pitch, things only got worse.
Manoah posted a 6.36 ERA and 42 walks through his first 13 starts. He won just one game before the Blue Jays demoted him to the Florida Complex League on June 6. After one month in the minors, he was brought back up to the major league club. Over his next six starts, Manoah recorded a 4.91 ERA, 2-2 record and a 1.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Against the Cleveland Guardians, Manoah allowed four runs on four hits in four innings, while striking out six and walking three.
The Blue Jays had seen enough — Manoah was optioned to AAA Buffalo on August 10. The decision caused friction between the Manoah and the club, and the pitcher was officially shut down for the year in September.
Spring training always brings optimistic tropes — every athlete proclaims to be healthier, faster, stronger and smarter than ever before. Ultimately, Manoah's performance during spring training will determine his opportunities and his impact on the Jay's season.
Either way, this season will be a pivotal one for the former star.
"He knows exactly what's on the table," Schneider said.