Best Sleeper Fantasy Basketball Picks Tonight (Embiid, Suggs & Haliburton to Shine)
Get our favorite Sleeper basketball picks for tonight's slate
By Joe Summers
We've got five games of NBA action tonight with several players in line for big performances. If you want to cash in on the bevy of matchups, Sleeper Picks is the best new way to back your favorite players!
Sleeper lets you draft players from any game and pick if they'll get more or less of a projected statistic. Get your picks right and win BIG!
New users today get a 100% deposit match of up to $100. Sign up for Sleeper now using this link, then let's go through my favorite props tonight.
Best Sleeper Fantasy Basketball Picks Tonight
Joel Embiid MORE 10.5 Rebounds vs. Cavaliers
Embiid is averaging over 11 rebounds per game this season and gets a juicy matchup with Cleveland tonight.
The Cavaliers are 23rd in the NBA in rebound percentage (48.8%) and 16th in effective field goal percentage (54.1%), so there will be plenty of rebounding opportunities for the MVP.
With 11+ rebounds in eight of his last 11 games, Embiid should easily clear this prop against an opponent he's owned in the past.
Jalen Suggs MORE 14.5 Points + Assists vs. Raptors
Suggs is taking on more of a scoring load for Orlando recently, averaging 13 points to go with 3.5 assists per game this month.
He just put up 18 points against the Pacers with additional performances of 20 and 21 points in the last 10 days, so Suggs may clear this number on points alone.
The Raptors are 13th in defensive rating (112.7) over their previous 10 games, while the Magic's quick pace will give Suggs opportunities to push the ball.
Averaging 10 shots per game in November, we only need a handful to go down to hit this relatively low number.
Tyrese Haliburton MORE 36.5 Points + Assists vs. Hawks
Haliburton has been the rising star of the young NBA season. He's averaging 24.9 points and 11.4 assists per game this month, clearing this number in four of his last five games.
The Hawks are 21st in defensive rating (115.2), though these two teams both rank in the top three in pace. Haliburton shines when he runs the floor and Atlanta doesn't have the defensive anchors to slow him down.
Expect Haliburton to get at least 40 combined points in assists as he continues making a case for league MVP.
Put these three picks together and you get +530 odds at Sleeper! A $10 bet would profit $53 if all three hit, and you can use today's deposit match to up the ante. Don't miss out on the fastest-growing way to back NBA players - sign up for Sleeper today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.