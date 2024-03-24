How to Claim Bet365 Bonus Code in Kentucky: Secure $150 Bonus Bets Today
Claim a $150 bonus from Bet365 today and use it for March Madness
By Joe Summers
Despite the Wildcats' loss, there are still plenty of March Madness games to be played and Bet365 has the best sign-up bonus available in Kentucky for fans looking to win big!
New users who bet $5 or more on any game will automatically receive $150 in bonus bets, win or lose. No matter what happens with the bet, you'll get $150 just for trying!
Here's how to claim your $150 as well as an overview of Bet365 and how to use your bonus bets.
Bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code: Bet $5, Win $150
If you sign up for Bet365 with this link, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any NCAA Tournament game, you'll be credited $150 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome!
Follow these steps and that bonus is all yours:
1. Click here to sign up for Bet365 (no promo code required)
2. Deposit $10 or more
3. Bet at least $5 on any game
That's all you have to do! Once your wager settles, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets to use however you want.
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though your first bet only has to be $5. It can be on any game you want and you'll get the $150 no matter what.
Only new Bet365 users in Kentucky or another state the sportsbook legally operates in can claim this exclusive promo. Don't miss out on a guaranteed $150 bonus - click here to sign up for Bet365 today!
What are Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets let you wager on game without risking your own money. They're essentially house funds that give you the pure profit if you win.
If, for example, you used a $25 bonus bet on a game at +100 odds and win, you'll get $25 deposited into your account that can be withdrawn or wagered with.
How to Use Bonus Bets
You can access your bonus bets easily thanks to Bet365's smooth interface. Once you fill out a bet slip, you'll be prompted to either use a bonus bet if you have one or to deposit real money.
Bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them, so be sure to use them quickly to ensure you don't miss out on potential value!
Is Sports Betting Legal in Kentucky?
Yes. Kentucky legalized mobile sports betting in March of 2023, paving the way for residents or visitors to enjoy great sportsbooks like Bet365.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Kentucky?
Yes. There are no restrictions to betting on college sports or college player props per Kentucky state law.
Bet365 Refer-a-Friend Bonus
After you sign up for Bet365, you'll be assigned a unique referral link you can share with others. If someone uses your link to sign up and start betting, you'll both be rewarded bonus bets!
What is the Best Kentucky Sportsbook?
The best Kentucky sportsbook is a matter of personal preference, though Bet365 has a number of wonderful features that put it at the top of the list. With exclusive odds boosts, competitive odds markets, a rewards program, a user-friendly mobile app, helpful tutorials and responsible gaming tools, Bet365 has everything you need to enjoy the wonderful world of sports betting.
That being said, I recommend using sportsbooks like FanDuel, DraftKings and Caesars as well. Different sportsbooks have different odds boosts and since it's a competitive market, it can be advantageous to place a particular bet at one book over another.
Shop around and make sure you're getting the best bang for your buck before you bet!
Best Kentucky Sportsbook Promo Codes Summary
Sportsbook
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
FanDuel
$200 on a winning bet
$10
$5
DraftKings
$150
$10
$5
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat First Bet
$10
$0.10
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.