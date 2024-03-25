How to Secure Bet365 Bonus in NJ + App Review
By Joe Summers
If you're looking to score a HUGE automatic bonus betting on any game today, Bet365 has the perfect sign-up promo for New Jersey users that'll net you a guaranteed $150!
New users who bet $5 or more on any game in any sport will be credited $150 in bonus bets, win or lose. No matter what happens with your wager, you'll get $150 just for trying!
Find out below how to claim your bonus and a breakdown of how to start using it right now.
Bet365 New Jersey Promo Code Details
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Mobile App?
$150
$10
$5
Yes
How to Claim Bet365 Promo in New Jersey
If you click here to sign up for Bet365, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more with your first wager, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets win or lose. That's a guaranteed +3000 odds win!
Follow these easy steps to get your $150 bonus:
1. Click here to sign up for Bet365 (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10 into your account
3. Bet $5 or more on any wager
That's all you have to do! Once your wager settles, you'll be credited $150 in bonus bets to use freely.
While your first bet only has to be $5, make sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus. Your wager can be on anything you want provided you deposit at least $10 first.
Only new Bet365 users in New Jersey or another legal state in which Bet365 operates can claim this exclusive promo. Click here to sign up for Bet365 now!
What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
Bet365 bonus bets lets you bet on games without using your own money. It's essentially betting with house credit. If you lose, you'll just lose the bonus bet. If you win, you'll get the corresponding profit!
For example, if you win a $25 bonus bet on a team with +100 odds, you'll get $25 deposited to your account that you can wager with or withdraw using the method of your choice.
How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets?
After you fill out a bet slip and go to place your wager, you'll be prompted to either use a bonus bet (if you have one available) or real money. Check the 'Bonus Bet' box and you're all set!
You can check your remaining balance in the 'Account Management' section on the desktop website or mobile app. Your bonus bets will expire seven days after you receive them, so stay active and check each day to make sure you're not missing out on potential rewards.
Is Sports Betting Legal in New Jersey?
Yes. Sports betting has been legal in New Jersey since August, 2018.
Is Bet365 Legit in New Jersey?
Yes. Bet365 is one of the most trusted and dependable sportsbooks in New Jersey, quickly winning over the masses with exclusive odds boosts, competitive odds, a rewards program, helpful tutorials, a user-friendly interface and responsible gaming tools.
There's even a customer service team you can interact with if you have questions, giving you confidence that you're joining one of the best sportsbooks available in the state.
Is Bet365 Legal in New Jersey?
Yes. Bet365 officially launched in New Jersey in early 2019.
Can I Bet on College Sports in New Jersey?
You are not allowed to bet on NCAA teams located in New Jersey, though there are no restrictions for betting on NCAA teams or players located outside of the state.
What is the Best New Jersey Sportsbook?
This is a matter of personal preference. There are many great spotsbooks available in New Jersey, though Bet365's unique features and stellar offerings place it near the top of the list.
I recommend downloading each sportsbook app to find out for yourself which you like. Since each one can have different odds boosts and new-user promos, it behooves you to utilize each one to maximize your profit.
Don't place a bet without shopping lines at different sportsbooks first. Sports betting is a highly competitive market, so it's wise to check the various books to make sure you're getting the best possible value before placing a wager.
Best New Jersey Sportsbook Bonus Promos
Sportsbook
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Mobile App?
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
Yes
FanDuel
$200 on a winning wager
$10
$5
Yes
DraftKings
$150
$10
$5
Yes
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat First Bet
$10
$0.10
Yes
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat First Bet
$10
$1
Yes
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.