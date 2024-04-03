Best Bet365 NC Bonus Code for April 2024: How to Get $200 Promo and Use Bonus Bets on App
Claim $200 in automatic bonuses with your first $5 bet
By Joe Summers
A new month is here and Bet365 has a stellar $200 sportsbook sign-up promo for North Carolina users looking to score a huge guaranteed payday!
All you have to do is bet $5 or more with your first wager and you'll get $200 in bonus bets whether you win or lose. This offer won't last long though, and Bet365 is quickly becoming one of the state's top sportsbooks.
Here's how to get started and an overview of Bet365:
- Bet365 North Carolina Promo Code Details
- How to Claim Bet365 Promo in North Carolina
- What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
- How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
- Is Bet365 Legit in North Carolina?
- Is Bet365 Legal in North Carolina?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
- What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
- Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Bet365 North Carolina Promo Code Details
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Eligibility Requirements
Promo Code
$200
$10
$5
21+ and located in North Carolina
None
How to Claim Bet365 Promo in North Carolina
If you click here to sign up for Bet365, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more with your first bet, you'll get $200 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome. That's +4000 odds guaranteed!
Follow these steps to get your $200 bonus:
1. Click here to sign up for Bet365 (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10 into your account
3. Bet $5 or more with your first wager
That's it! Once your wager settles, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what happens with your bet.
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though your first bet only has to be $5. It can be on anything you want, but I recommend betting on a game today to get your $200 sooner.
Only new Bet365 users in North Carolina can claim this limited-time exclusive promo. Click here to sign up for Bet365 now!
What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets let you wager on sports using house funds without risking your own money! If you win a bonus bet, you'll receive the profit from that win but not the stake.
For example, if you win a $25 bonus bet on an underdog with +200 odds, you'd receive $50 into your account that you can keep betting with or withdraw using the transactional method of your choice.
How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets
When you go to your bet slip to finalize a wager, you'll be prompted to either use real money or a bonus bet if you have any available. Check the 'Bonus Bet' box before locking your wager in and you'll be good to go!
Note that your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them. Check your account each day and stay active to maximize your rewards.
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, mobile sports betting was legalized in North Carolina on March 11, 2024.
Is Bet365 Legit in North Carolina?
Yes, Bet365 is one of the most trusted and legitimate sportsbooks in the fine state of North Carolina. It's got exclusive daily odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools, a rewards program, a user-friendly interface and even a customer service team to assist if you need it!
When you use Bet365, you can know you're using a dependable and respected sportsbook.
Is Bet365 Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, Bet365 is fully legal and operational in North Carolina.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes, there are no restrictions on college sports or player props per North Carolina state law.
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
Bet365 is certainly among the very best, though I recommend checking out each available sportsbook to take advantage of the various welcome bonuses and unique features exclusive to each one.
Since this is a competitive market, different sportsbooks can have different odds for the same bet as well. It's smart to shop around to ensure you're getting the best possible value before locking in a wager!
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Sportsbook
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Promo Code?
Bet365
$200
$10
$5
None
FanDuel
$200
$10
$5
None
DraftKings
$200
$10
$5
None
BetMGM
$150
$10
$5
None
Click the links below to sign up for all four sportsbooks and claim $750 in bonus bets!