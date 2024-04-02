Bet365 Ohio Bonus Promo: How to Get $150 Plus App Review
Bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets this week in Ohio!
If you’re a sports bettor in Ohio who hasn’t signed up for Bet365 Sportsbook yet, you’ve been missing out on a ton of fun!
Bet365 is an up-and-coming sportsbook that has one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.
You’ll get $150 in bonus bets just for betting your first $5 or more (even if that bet doesn't win) OR a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000. The choice is yours!
Bet365 Ohio Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code?
$150 OR $1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
$5 (for $150 bonus offer)
No
How to Claim Bet365 Bonus in Ohio
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at Bet365:
- Click this link to sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
That’s all you have to do. The details of your bet don’t matter as long as you meet the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 first-time bet.
If you want to claim a no-sweat bet instead of bonus bets, select that promotion and complete the same steps above with the exception of betting $5.
Once you've claimed your offer, signed up and deposited $10 or more, your first bet will be backed by the house and returned as bonus bets (up to $1,000) if you lose.
What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
Since you’re guaranteed to win bonus bets with this offer, you should know what they are!
Bonus bets are house credits that allow you to bet on sports without risking your own money. The best part is that if you win, your winnings will be real cash that you can withdraw!
Of course, the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you when wagering since it’s house credit, but that’s a small price to pay.
How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets
Bet365 makes using your bonus funds as simple as it can be.
You’ll see an option to apply your bonus credit to any wager you place as long as you have bonus funds remaining.
You can track your bonus funds in your account information.
Just keep in mind that these bonus bets expire seven days after receiving them, so don’t let any go to waste!
Is Sports Betting Legal in Ohio?
Yes, mobile sports betting has been legal in Ohio since January of 2023.
Is Bet365 Legit in Ohio?
Yes, Bet365 is a legitimate sportsbook in Ohio.
It doesn’t have the name value that some other sportsbooks have, but it has tons of betting lines, awesome bonus offers and 24/7 customer service.
Is Bet365 Legal in Ohio?
Yes, Bet365 is licensed and regulated by the Ohio Casino Control Commission as a legal sportsbook in the state.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Ohio?
Yes, but with an exception. You cannot wager on college player props in Ohio.
But you can still bet on all of your favorite teams, including in-state squads like Ohio State!
What is the Best Ohio Sportsbook?
There are a few sportsbooks that could make a strong argument for being the best in Ohio.
Ultimately, that’s a decision you’ll have to make for yourself by trying them all out. FanDuel and DraftKings are good places to start.
Those are the two most popular sportsbooks in the industry and they typically offer the best and biggest promotions, along with having top-tier apps.
But you’d be selling yourself short to not sign up with as many sportsbooks as you can. Then, you’ll always have access to the best odds and promotions.
Best Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Promo
You should be comfortable signing up with Bet365 and claiming its bonus offer by now. But there’s more bonuses to claim!
Let’s break them down:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code?
FanDuel
$200 if first bet wins
$10
$5
No
DraftKings
$150
$10
$5
No
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
No
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FANSIDED1000
