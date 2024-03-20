BetMGM March Matchups Bonus Promo: Get $1,500 New User Promo for a Limited Time
Unlock up to $1,500 in house money to bet on college basketball with no sweat at BetMGM
If you’re familiar with the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, you know that any team can win any game, but you won’t have to sweat it thanks to BetMGM!
BetMGM is giving you a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,500 just for signing up – giving you two chances to win big!
BetMGM New User Promo: $1,500 No-Sweat Bet
Here’s how you can claim your $1,500 no-sweat bet:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook with this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
That’s it! All you have to do is sign up and deposit $10 or more.
Once that’s done, your first bet will be backed by the house and refunded in bonus bets if you lose.
That means you can bet on anything from betting on an individual game to picking a team to win March Madness and everything in between.
Does BetMGM Have a Bracket?
You can download your own March Madness bracket at BetMGM!
Click on this link to download and print out your bracket that you can fill out to follow the madness.
You can also use your bracket to track your bets. And there’s several BetMGM promotions geared toward March Madness as well!
How to Bet on College Basketball at BetMGM
BetMGM makes it easy to bet on the tournament, and there’s a few awesome promotions that you won’t want to miss.
BetMGM March Promotions
Details
Welcome Bonus
No-Sweat bet worth up to $1,500
March Matchup Bet & Get Token
Receive a bonus bet when you activate this offer and place your first bet on college basketball
Spin the Wheel
Spin a wheel and get assigned a No. 10-16 seed in the NCAA Tournament. If your team makes it to the Sweet 16, you'll win a share of $100,000 in bonus bets.
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NCAAM’ to see odds on upcoming games. When you find a game you want to wager on, click on it to see all of the related betting lines broken down by category.
Just remember, only your first bet is backed by the house so choose carefully!
Find out what it’s like to bet big on the madness with no sweat. Sign up with BetMGM today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.