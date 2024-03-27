How to Claim BetMGM Michigan Bonus for $1,500
Claim a $1,500 no-sweat first bet in only a few clicks at BetMGM
By Joe Summers
Michigan State fell to North Carolina, but it's not too late for residents to capitalize on BetMGM's stellar sign-up bonus worth up to $1,500 right now!
Your first wager of up to $1,500 will automatically be covered by BetMGM and refunded in bonus bets if you lose, giving you two chances to win for the price of one.
See below how to claim this exclusive bonus, as well as a breakdown of BetMGM's great features and answers to common questions you may have.
BetMGM Michigan Promo Code Details
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Mobile App?
Eligibility Requirements
$1,500 No-Sweat First Bet
$10
$0.50
Yes
21+ and located in Michigan or another legal state with BetMGM
How to Claim BetMGM Promo in Michigan
If you click this link to sign up for BetMGM and deposit at least $10, your first wager of up to $1,500 will automatically be refunded in bonus bets if things don't go your way, guaranteed!
To get your no-sweat first bet, follow these easy steps:
1. Click this link to sign up for BetMGM (no promo code required)
2. Verify your identity and location
3. Deposit at least $10
That's it! After you make your deposit, you can bet on anything you want and you'll get the funds back as bonus bets if you lose.
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though your first wager can be any amount you want above $0.50. You'll either win or live to bet another day thanks to this stellar offer!
Only new BetMGM users located in Michigan or another legal state that the sportsbook operates in can claim this exclusive promo. Give yourself a second chance if you need it - click here to sign up for BetMGM now!
What Are BetMGM Bonus Bets?
BetMGM bonus bets are bets on the house that let you wager on games without risking your own money. If you win a bonus bet, you'll get the pure profit from that wager but not the stake.
Say, for example, you win a $25 bonus bets on an underdog with +300 odds. You'd then get $75 deposited into your account that you can withdraw or use to continue betting with.
How to Use BetMGM Bonus Bets?
You can check your remaining balance on the 'Account Management' section of the mobile app or desktop website. Once you fill out a bet slip, you'll be prompted to either use real money or a bonus bet if you have one available. Check the 'Bonus Bet' box before placing the wager and you'll be good to go!
Note that your bonus bets expire seven days after receipt. Look at your account daily and stay active to ensure you're not missing out on value.
Is Sports Betting Legal in Michigan?
Yes. As of January in 2021, online sports betting has been legal for Michigan users aged 21 years or older.
Is BetMGM Legit in Michigan?
Yes. BetMGM is one of the most popular, reliable and trusted sportsbooks in the Wolverine State. With exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, a customer service team and responsible gaming tools, you can know you're signing up with a dependable, legitimate sportsbook.
Is BetMGM Legal in Michigan?
Yes. BetMGM launched alongside several other sportsbooks when online sports betting went live in January 2021. With a mobile app and website accessible via desktop, you can access your BetMGM account from anywhere in the state to enjoy all the sportsbook has to offer.
Can I Bet on College Sports in BetMGM?
Yes. Provided you are at least 21 years old and physically located in Michigan, there are no restrictions for betting on college sports or player props per state law.
What is the Best Michigan Sportsbook?
While it's a matter of personal preference, BetMGM's features and offerings put it up there with the best in the industry. A unique rewards program allows you to build points to redeem extra bonus bets or even once-in-a-lifetime experiences leveraging BetMGM's casino and resort brands, while competitive odds ensure you're getting the best bang for your buck.
That being said, it's wise to download all of the available sportsbook apps to take advantage of the different welcome bonuses and unique rewards.
Since this is a competitive market, different sportsbooks can have different odds for the same bets too. Shop around and make sure you're getting the best odds before placing a bet to maximize your potential winnings!
Best Michigan Sportsbook Bonus Promos
Sportsbook
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Mobile App?
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat First Bet
$10
$0.50
Yes
FanDuel
$200 extra on any winning bet
$10
$5
Yes
DraftKings
$150
$10
$5
Yes
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat First Bet
$10
$0.10
Yes
Click the links below to take advantage of all four great Michigan sportsbook promos right now!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.