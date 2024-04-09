Special BetMGM PA Bonus Code: How Does $1,500 Promo Work?
Get a second chance if your first bet doesn't win at BetMGM
By Joe Summers
There's a limited time left to claim BetMGM's exclusive no-sweat first bet bonus up to $1,500, but it only takes a few minutes to get started.
Your first wager of up to $1,500 will be covered by BetMGM and refunded in bonus bets if you don't win, giving you two chances for the price of one!
See below how to claim your bonus and a breakdown of why this is one of the best sportsbooks in the state.
BetMGM Pennsylvania Promo Code Details
How to Claim BetMGM Promo in Pennsylvania
If you click here to sign up for BetMGM and deposit at least $10, your first wager of up to $1,500 will be refunded in bonus bets if things don't go your way, guaranteed!
Follow these easy steps to get your no-sweat first bet:
1. Click here to sign up for BetMGM (no promo code required)
2. Verify your identity and location
3. Deposit at least $10
That's it! No matter what you choose to bet on, you'll get your first bet of up to $1,500 returned in bonus bets if things don't go your way.
Be sure that you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though your first wager can be on any amount that you'd like.
Only new BetMGM users in Pennsylvania or another state with legal sports betting qualify and the offer expires soon. Click here to sign up for BetMGM now!
What Are BetMGM Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets let you wager on games and teams without risking your own money, using house funds instead. If you win a bonus bet, you'll get the pure profit from that wager but not the stake.
Say, for example, that you win a $25 bonus bet on a game with +100 odds. You'll then get $25 in profit that can be wagered with or withdrawn.
How to Use BetMGM Bonus Bets?
Before you finalize a bet, you'll be prompted to either use a bonus bet if you have one available or real cash. Check the 'Bonus Bet' box and you're all set!
Note that your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them, so check your account each day and stay active to maximize your rewards.
Is Sports Betting Legal in Pennsylvania?
Yes, mobile sports betting is fully legal in Pennsylvania.
Is BetMGM Legit in Pennsylvania?
Yes. BetMGM is one of the most trusted and legitimate sportsbooks not only in Pennsylvania, but across the United States as well.
With exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible tutorials, a rewards program and competitive odds markets, BetMGM is one of the best sportsbooks available.
Is BetMGM Legal in Pennsylvania?
Yes. BetMGM is a fully operational, licensed and legal sportsbook in Pennsylvania.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Pennsylvnia?
You can bet on collegiate sports and teams, but player props for athletes at in-state colleges in Pennsylvania are prohibited.
What is the Best Pennsylvania Sportsbook?
This is a matter of personal preference, though BetMGM is clearly one of the top sportsbooks in the state.
That being said, it's wise to sign up for each available sportsbook to utilize the welcome bonuses and unique rewards programs. Since this is a competitive market, different sportsbooks can have different odds for the same bet as well.
Thus, I recommend shopping around before finalizing a bet to ensure you have the best possible value!
Best Pennsylvania Sportsbook Bonus Promo
