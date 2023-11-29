Biggest overperformers and underperformers from the NBA In-Season Tournament
A look at which teams surprised and shocked the most, playing better in the NBA In-Season Tournament games than they have across the regular season.
By Karan Jain
Biggest underperformers in the NBA In-Season Tournament
These teams have unfortunately underperformed in the tournament games with their tournament results not being reflective of their caliber.
1. Oklahoma City Thunder
In-Season Tournament record: 1-3 (.250)
Non-tournament record: 10-3 (.769)
The Thunder have been one of the best teams in the league with an 11-6 record however all but one win has come outside the tournament. Put in a challenging group with the Kings, Warriors, Timberwolves, and Spurs, the Thunder can consider themselves slightly unlucky as they lost three games that were decided by seven points or less while putting up a positive point difference thanks to their big win against the Spurs.
2. Chicago Bulls
In-Season Tournament record: 0-4 (0.000)
Non-tournament record: 5-10 (0.333)
The Bulls’ difficult season has been exacerbated in the tournament with a 0-4 record as the team finished last in the Eastern Conference thanks to their record and point differential. The lowest point probably came last night when they helped the Celtics qualify for the knockouts thanks to a 27-point loss.
3. Atlanta Hawks
In-Season Tournament record: 1-3 (0.250)
Non-tournament record: 7-6 (0.538)
The Hawks started the tournament well with a win but followed that up with two close losses against the Sixers and Pacers, with their 152-157 loss to the Pacers being one of the games of the season. Their Tournament ended with a blowout loss to the Cavs.
They fared slightly better outside the tournament with a solid 7-6 record in the rest of their regular season games.
4. Philadelphia 76ers
In-Season Tournament record: 2-2 (0.500)
Non-tournament record: 10-3 (0.769)
The 76ers have been one of the best teams in the league however they were surprisingly eliminated from the tournament following an overtime loss to the Cavs, who were without Donovan Mitchell. All of the Sixers' games were decided by 10 points or fewer with close wins over the Pistons and Hawks and losses to the Pacers and Cavs.