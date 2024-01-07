Bill Belichick creates one final bit of chaos as he likely heads out Patriots door
If this is New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick's final game with the franchise, he is going out with a bang.
By Mark Powell
Bill Belichick could be entering his final game in charge of the New England Patriots, but that hasn't stopped him from making one major change on the QB depth chart. Belichick has dropped Mac Jones, a former first-round pick under his regime, to the No. 3 emergency QB spot on the Pats depth chart. Jones will sit behind Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke.
Belichick is in the midst of his worst season as a head coach, record wise. The Patriots have just four wins on the season and are in line for a top-5 pick. Every win hurts at this juncture, but don't be surprised if New England plays the Jets tough in what could be Belichick's final contest.
Recent reports suggest that Belichick is not done coaching as a whole, but the Patriots want a fresh start. Belichick has been unwilling to relinquish the hold he has on the front office and personnel decisions. Another franchise may be willing to gift him a similar situation. New England would be wise to listen to trade offers for Belichick.
Will Bill Belichick leave the Patriots this offseason?
Neither Belichick nor Robert Kraft has acknowledged a looming divorce, but the Patriots owner also hasn't said whether the longtime coach will return in 2024. All is mum around Foxborough as it pertains to Belichick's future, as ESPN's Adam Schefter writes.
"What a run it has been for Kraft, Belichick and the Patriots organization as a whole -- historic, legendary, incredible. Multiple signs point to this being the end for the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach, but there has been nothing from either side."
Schefter went on to say that it's unlikely Belichick is fired given his accomplishments during his tenure in New England.
As for Mac Jones, this is just the latest sign that his time in New England is nearing an end. The Patriots can decline Jones fifth-year option, thus making him a free agent after next season. Finding a trade partner may be best for both sides, but Jones development has stunted in New England.