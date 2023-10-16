Bill RB Damien Harris leaves field in ambulance: Everything to know
Bills running back Damien Harris was carted off the field in an ambulance on Sunday Night Football. Here's everything we know about his status after the scary injury.
The Buffalo Bills are no strangers to the life-and-death dangers of playing football. Last year, Damar Hamlin's medical crisis on the field against the Bengals was a chilling reminder of how football players put their lives on the line.
So the serious-looking injury to Bills running back Damien Harris on Sunday Night Football sparked major concern and brought back all sorts of memories.
Harris was hit on a carry in the second quarter and went down. Trainers tended to him immediately and called for an ambulance to be brought out onto the field.
Damien Harris update: Bills running back leaves field in ambulance with thumbs up
The need for an ambulance in that situation is obviously a worry. The good news is Harris gave a thumbs up as he was being loaded into the ambulance.
Hamlin wasn't active for Sunday's game but he was on the Bills sideline. Cameras captured him showing clear concern for his teammate.
According to the NBC broadcast, the Bills delivered an update that Harris has a neck injury. He has movement in his extremities and is on the way to an area hospital for evaluation.
Those are good signs. The hope is that more good news follows. Harris' well-being is the top priority.
Harris is in his first season with the Bills. He came into Sunday Night Football with 22 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown. The 26-year-old spent his first four seasons with the Patriots. His best season in New England was in 2021 with 929 yards and 15 touchdowns.
The Patriots drafted Harris in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He twice had 1,000-yard seasons with the Crimson Tide, amassing 23 touchdowns in four seasons of action.
This article will be updated as more information is learned about Damien Harris' status.