Bills GM savages Josh Allen critics and only needed 3 words to do it
By Lior Lampert
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has firmly established himself as one of the best and most impactful players in the NFL during his career. Yet still, some people haven't seen enough.
One anonymous "veteran" front office executive recently called Allen "overrated" in ESPN's offseason quarterback poll rankings, though that doesn't bother Bills general manager Brandon Beane.
On Wednesday, Beane got asked about the criticism of Allen following Buffalo's opening 2024 training camp practice. Not only did the former take a stand for the latter, but he delivered a blunt message to any naysayers.
"There's idiots everywhere," Beane told reporters.
Bills GM savagely delivers message to Josh Allen critics in 3 words
Beane summed up his long-winded answer to the media by candidly calling out the unidentified top brass member who bashed Allen. The Bills' lead decision-maker suggests that the comments hold no weight when they're attached to a nameless individual, regardless of their status:
“ ... I know people love the rankings of whoever, but when you don’t put your name to it ... it’s like, 'Who is this executive?'"
Whoever this person is, they blasted Allen for his turnover-prone play style. After labeling the signal-caller as an "immense talent," they say he makes "a lot of mistakes." But the executive didn't stop there -- he doubled down on his stance:
"He's [Allen] underdeveloped at winning at the line of scrimmage, tends to lock on to targets,[is] more of a thrower than precision passer, [and] forces throws into traffic."
Allen has been among the most productive and successful gunslingers in football throughout his six years as a pro. He is the only quarterback in league history to post five campaigns of 20-plus passing touchdowns and five rushing scores, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. What makes the feat even more impressive is he's done it in consecutive seasons from 2019-2023.
While the playoff woes continue to haunt Allen, Beane's confidence in the 28-year-old hasn't wavered. The press conference remarks emphatically solidify his perspective on the matter.