Bills OC begs Josh Allen to go against his best interest
By Lior Lampert
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is undoubtedly on the shortlist of best and most valuable signal-callers in the NFL. Yet still, he plays like he has something to prove on every snap.
At 6-foot-5, 237 pounds, Allen has a unique blend of size, speed and strength. He is a dual-threat option who doesn't only invite contact but seeks it out. In five of his first six seasons as a pro, the 28-year-old has rushed for at least 500 yards in addition to his contributions as a passer.
Moreover, Allen's elite arm talent makes him feel like he can make virtually any throw, sometimes getting himself into trouble inadvertently because of it.
Despite everything, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady wouldn't mind if Allen protected him from himself and lived to see another down more often.
Bills OC Joe Brady begs Josh Allen to go against his best interest
Brady was recently a guest on the "Centered on Buffalo" podcast with retired Bills offensive lineman Eric Wood. During his appearance on the show, the former praised Allen, though he communicated they have been working to scale back the gunslinger's "hero ball" mentality.
"Josh [Allen] is a great quarterback," Brady told Wood, "but just wanting to see his thirst to get better," he added, h/t ProFootballTalk.
"When you show him clips that 'Hey, you might have made an incredible play right here, but you didn’t have to make an incredible play. How can we make it easier for you?'"
Allen's physicality and rushing prowess have partly been out of necessity for a Buffalo franchise that has failed to find a reliable backfield mate. He is the engine of their scoring unit, with his mobility being a massive factor. And time after time, the two-time Pro Bowler proves he is up for the challenge.
As we've all seen and Brady points out, Allen could do things "nobody else in the world can do" on the gridiron. Nonetheless, that doesn't mean the latter should do so "every snap," nor does Buffalo "need" him to.
Alas, the Bills have fallen short when the stakes get raised come playoff time -- despite how special Allen has been. Perhaps Buffalo has put too much responsibility on his shoulders over the years. Regardless, Brady seems to understand this and is trying to address it in his first campaign as the team's full-time offensive coordinator.